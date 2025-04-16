Super Terminal Expo Partners with Airport Business Review to Launch Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum: Redefining Growth in Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Super Terminal Expo announces a strategic partnership with Airport Business Review (Airpo) to co-host a Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum at its 2025 edition. This groundbreaking forum, set to take place from 4-6 November at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, will bring together global industry leaders to reshape the future of airport commercial revenue.

This timely collaboration comes as the aviation industry grapples with the pressing need to sustain and grow revenue streams despite robust passenger growth.

“The ‘three pillars’ of airport commerce – duty-free, general retail, and F&B – are undergoing seismic shifts. With per-capita spending in duty-free and retail declining across mature markets, including China, Europe, and North America, we’re witnessing a fundamental restructuring of commercial logic in airports,” says Jacob Zhu, Airpo CEO. “This is why we’ve partnered with Super Terminal Expo to host the Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum. Together, we aim to provide a platform for industry leaders to reimagine the future of airport consumption and develop innovative strategies to address these challenges.”

“By bridging operational realities with visionary thinking, we aim to empower airports to reimagine their commercial ecosystems amid shifting global travel dynamics,” says Stella Fung, General Manager in Maritime and Aviation of Informa Markets Asia Limited. “Partnering with Airpo allows us to amplify Super Terminal Expo’s role as a platform for dialogues across the whole ecosystem, focusing on cutting-edge solutions and cross-industry collaboration.”

Driving Innovation in Airport Commerce

The Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum offers unparalleled opportunities for airport stakeholders to transform their commercial strategies through in-depth discussions on critical themes:

1) Balancing Competing Priorities:

a) Global Integration vs. Local Adaptation

b) Experience Design vs. Revenue Optimization

c) Functional Efficiency vs. Aesthetic Innovation

d) Operational Order vs. Market Responsiveness

e) Infrastructure Fundamentals vs. Smart Technology Adoption

2) Addressing Pressing Industry Challenges:

a) Strategies for accommodating surging visa-exempt inbound traveller flows

b) Impact of U.S.-China tariff disputes on duty-free operations at hub airports

c) Future trajectories of duty-free vs. tax-paid retail in aviation hubs

d) Optimizing departure tax refund schemes to catalyse airport consumption growth

e) Leveraging social media engagement for airport brand equity enhancement

3) Competitive Positioning and Benchmarking:

a) Chinese airports’ positioning amidst advancing global peers

b) Operational and technological benchmarks from global aviation leaders

c) Driving competitive differentiation through aesthetic intelligence in terminal commercial planning

4) Brand Success in High-Traffic Environments:

a) Defining success for consumer brands in bustling airport retail spaces

5) Discover award-winning innovations

a) Witness the unveiling of prestigious awards honouring breakthrough strategies in terminal innovation.

Be Part of the Solution with Super Terminal Expo and Airpo

With global passenger traffic rebounding and competition intensifying, the forum is a must-attend for airports, brands, and technology providers seeking to thrive in dynamic markets. Attendees will gain:

Insights into navigating the complex interplay of global trends and local market dynamics

Strategies for optimising non-aeronautical revenue in the face of changing consumer behaviours

Access to case studies and best practices from leading airports worldwide

Networking opportunities with high level professionals across the aviation and retail sectors

To receive updates about the Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum and other valuable industry insights from STE, please fill out this form: https://www.superterminalexpo.com/contact-us/.

