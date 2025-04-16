TCL CSOT Showcases Electronic Paper Display Solutions at TouchTaiwan 2025

TAIPEI, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology innovation, is making a significant presence at TouchTaiwan 2025, held from April 16-18 in Taipei, China, showcasing its electronic paper display solutions under the company’s advanced APEX technology brand.

TCL CSOT’s APEX display technology brand continues to push boundaries in visual experience. APEX is built on the brand core of “PACE TO APEX”. It is set to deliver pleasant display experience, reliable vision health, sustainable green and low carbon, and unlimited future imagination for users worldwide. Under the exhibition theme “Forward Together,” TCL CSOT presents an impressive array of electronic paper displays that combine ultra-low power consumption, eye protection, and sustainable design, reinforcing the company’s commitment to eco-friendly display technologies.

The 9.7″ E-paper Table Card redefines intelligent office environments with its paper-like display and bistable technology that consumes power only when refreshing, providing over six months of battery life on a single charge. Users can update content conveniently through Bluetooth or NFC connections from mobile devices or PCs.



TCL CSOT’s 31.5″ Electronic Paper Signage

TCL CSOT’s electronic paper signage solutions, available in various sizes (25.3″, 28.3″, 31.5″, 42″, and 75″), all feature full-color display capabilities, reflective imaging for clear visibility without backlighting, and impressive battery life of up to 18 months with approximately 3,000 image refreshes per charge. The 28.3″ model incorporates new oxide technology for faster refresh rates, enhancing the user experience while maintaining ultra-low power consumption. These signage solutions support multiple connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and USB for flexible content management.

For personal use, the company showcases the 13.3″ E-Paper Photo Frame and 4″ Electronic Paper Phone Case. Both utilize the same advanced e-paper technology, offering full-color reproduction without the eye strain associated with traditional backlit displays.



TCL CSOT’s 13.3″ E-Paper Photo Frame

Through these Electronic Paper Display products, TCL CSOT continues to push the boundaries of display technology, creating more immersive and sustainable visual experiences across all consumer electronics categories while reinforcing its leading position in advanced display solutions.

About TCL CSOT

Established in 2009, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. (TCL CSOT) is a leading global innovator in display technologies. Its LCD, OLED, and MLED technologies serve applications across TVs, mobile devices, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, VR/XR, and commercial displays. With multiple R&D facilities and 11 production lines in operation, TCL CSOT remains committed to delivering cutting-edge display solutions and fostering a dynamic, sustainable display solutions ecosystem. As a part of TCL’s Worldwide Olympic Partnership through to 2032, TCL CSOT will provide a range of display solutions to enhance the Olympic experience.