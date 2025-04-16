The Grand Opening of the 3rd Hong Kong InnoEX and the Electronics Fair (Spring Edition)

HONG KONG, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from iqingdao.

The 3rd Hongkong InnoEX kicked off on April 13 with the theme of “Innovation, Smart Move, and Take off”. It is co-hosted by Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Concurrently, the 21st Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) made its debut from April 13th to 16th at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.



The InnoEX brings together exhibitors from Hong Kong, Chinese mainland, Macau, other countries and regions of Asia, the ASEAN members, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Oceania. It showcases smart solutions in the fields of low-altitude economy, smart mobility, artificial intelligence, robotics and cyber security. With the theme of ” The World-Class Electronics Event Inspires Unlimited Business Opportunities “, the concurrent Spring Electronics Fair highlights the latest advancement in the domains of smart home, health technology and wearable devices.

As the core of BIT Week, the InnoEX and the Electronics Fair work together with the 1st World Internet Conference Asia Pacific Summit during April 14 and 15. They jointly discuss the latest trends in innovative areas, such as artificial intelligence, digital finance, digital government and smart life.