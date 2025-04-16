Why Chinese Cuisine Thrives in Malaysia

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from Great Wall New Media — In Malaysia, from the Chinese signs on every street to the authentic “Chinese flavor” cuisine and the thriving projects of Chinese enterprises, everything reflects the profound friendship between China and Malaysia that has spanned over half a century.

Wang Chen, an overseas communication officer of the Great Wall International Communication Center, is currently studying in Malaysia. Let’s follow his lens to explore the cultural exchanges and economic ties between the two nations, which exemplify how “heart-to-heart connections foster enduring bonds.”