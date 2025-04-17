Agoda’s 2025 Scuba Deals Survey reveals Indonesia to be top of the wish list

HONG KONG, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled insights from its 2025 Scuba Deals Survey, shedding light on the preferences and motivations of scuba diving enthusiasts across Asia. From dream destinations to travel budgets, the survey highlights trends shaping the underwater travel scene.

The survey, conducted across 11 Asian markets, highlights the region’s prominence as a scuba diving haven. Known for its diverse and abundant dive sites, particularly Southeast Asia continues to attract divers with its rich marine life and breathtaking underwater landscapes.

The five insights are:

Indonesia is the dream dive destination

Indonesia tops the list as the most desired scuba diving destination among Asian travelers. The market tops a ranking that also includes the Philippines , Thailand , Malaysia , and Vietnam , respectively. Underwater relaxation is a prime travel motivation

30% of respondents cited relaxation as their primary reason for diving. Exploring marine life also ranks high as a motivating factor, with 24% of divers drawn primarily to the allure of ocean creatures. Affordability is a priority, but the budgets are bigger

While affordability is ranked by respondents as the most important factor when choosing accommodation for the trip, 40% of respondents reported spending 15-30% more on scuba trips compared to regular vacations. The typical scuba trip lasts 4-7 days

Short getaways dominate the scuba travel scene, with 48% of divers preferring trips lasting 4-7 days. Weekend trips are also popular, chosen by 41% of respondents. Reefs are the preferred dive sites

Reef diving emerges as the top choice for underwater explorers, with 75% of respondents expressing interest in these areas. The rich ecosystems of Asia’s reefs continue to captivate divers.

Gede Gunawan, Senior Country Director Indonesia at Agoda, shared, “Asia is home to some of the world’s most popular diving destinations and remains a favorite among divers. At Agoda, we’re passionate about offering great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities, to make exploring the underwater world easier and affordable for everyone.”

Agoda’s newly launched Scuba Deals program offers up to 10% discount on participating hotels in diving destinations across Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. For more details, visit www.agoda.com/scubadeals.