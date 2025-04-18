Anker Innovations Clinches 17 Red Dot Awards: Product Design 2025, spotlighting cutting-edge innovations

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, has once again set the standard for excellence in innovative technology, clinching an impressive 17 awards at the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. This achievement includes recognition for multiple products across various categories from Anker Innovations’ brands, such as Anker, eufy, and soundcore, further showcasing the company’s dedication to design and technological excellence. Notably, the Anker Prime Charging Series and the Anker Zolo Power Bank (Retractable Cables) stood out in the charging category, earning accolades for their innovative design and outstanding performance.

“At Anker, our mission is to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation,” said Leon Wu, General Manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations. “Winning 17 Red Dot Awards in 2025 reaffirms our commitment to creating breakthrough products that solve real-world challenges. As we continue to innovate, we remain focused on creating deeper connections with our Southeast Asian consumers and leading the next wave of technology.”

In the recently announced iF Design Awards, Anker Innovations also claimed an impressive 13 design awards. Among the winners, the Anker Prime Charging Series and the Anker Zolo Power Bank (Retractable Cables) were once again recognized for their outstanding design.

Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation

Its continuous push for innovation drives Anker’s success, particularly in the charging technology space. As a global pioneer in integrating Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, Anker has revolutionized the portable charging space. By leveraging GaN, Anker has significantly improved charging efficiency, offering faster speeds, reduced heat generation, and more compact designs than traditional silicon-based chargers. These advancements reflect Anker’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in charging technology.

Utilizing advanced GaN technology, the Anker Prime series revolutionizes charging with faster speeds, enhanced safety, and intuitive interaction design. Designed around user insights, it ensures a seamless, reliable charging experience whether at home, in the office, or on the go. The Prime series goes beyond basic hardware, transforming charging devices into interactive, connected ecosystems, prioritizing ease of use and user engagement. With features like automatic device recognition, real-time status updates, and personalized settings, it provides a fluid, hassle-free experience. By improving efficiency and convenience, the Anker Prime series solves everyday charging pain points and redefines how consumers interact with their charging devices, solidifying Anker’s position as a leader in next-generation charging solutions.

Anker Zolo Power Bank (Retractable Cables) allows users to fast charge multiple devices simultaneously with its high-powered 165W output and multiple USB-C/USB-A interfaces. This high-performance power bank is designed to charge multiple devices simultaneously—whether it’s smartphones, tablets, or wireless earphones—solving everyday power challenges. With built-in temperature monitoring, efficient heat dissipation, and a durable flame-retardant casing, this power bank delivers both performance and safety, perfect for modern travelers and multitaskers. Whether on a long-haul flight, a business trip, or a family vacation, these devices ensure that essential gadgets remain powered throughout the journey.

Both the Prime series and the Anker Zolo Power Bank (Retractable Cables) combine robust performance with sleek design, offering a reliable, portable charging solution tailored for travel, office, home, and on-the-go scenarios. Whether you’re working remotely, commuting, or simply need a dependable power source in everyday situations, these products ensure that your devices stay charged and ready for use, providing convenience and efficiency across all aspects of your life.

Charge Up, SEA! Connecting Consumers Through Digital Innovation

Anker Innovations is not only pushing the boundaries of technology but also redefining how it engages with the public through innovative forms of communication. In line with Anker’s commitment to innovation and consumer engagement, the Charge Up, SEA! campaign illuminated iconic landmarks across five Southeast Asian countries—Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia—using augmented reality (AR) and computer-generated imagery (CGI).

A 42-second showcase of Anker’s “Charge Up, SEA!” campaign, using AR/CGI to transform Southeast Asia’s landmarks into power-packed visuals.

The Prime series is at the heart of the groundbreaking Charge Up, SEA! campaign. A standout product in the Prime series, the Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime), shines brightly within this campaign, exemplifying the series’ cutting-edge capabilities. As the dial of the Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaNPrime) rotates, it powers Singapore’s Jewel Rain Vortex and Malaysia’s Merdeka 118 Tower. The Anker 30W Zolo Charger energized the National Museum of the Philippines, Indonesia’s Bundaran HI, and Vietnam’s Landmark 81 with polar ice and snow effects, while real-time emoji displayed on the Anker Zolo Power Bank (Retractable Cables) and Anker 140W Charger further animate these digital experiences.

This initiative bridges the gap between modern technology and cultural heritage, inviting consumers to experience their local landmarks in an interactive, transformative way while showcasing Anker’s commitment to both innovation and meaningful public engagement.

Anker Innovations’ success at the 2025 Red Dot Awards and the 2025 iF Design Awards is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence in charging technology and design. With an unwavering focus on user-centric innovation and digital engagement, Anker continues to lead the way in powering the future of mobile electronics.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. Discover more at anker.com.