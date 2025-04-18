Laos-China Railway Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Cross-Border Service with 480,000 Passengers

The Laos-China Railway has marked its second anniversary of cross-border operations, having transported 480,000 passengers from 112 countries since the service began.

The railway has significantly improved travel between Laos and China, offering a quicker and more convenient mode of transport, especially for tourists.

Cross-border services were officially launched on 13 April 2023. Since then, the railway has seen strong usage, including 37,500 group travelers journeying between the two countries, according to the Laos-China Railway Company.

Since the beginning of 2025, the railway has reached record-breaking levels of activity. It transported 4 million tons of goods, such as 8,000 tons of imported fruit, and handled 4.1 million passenger trips. This makes it the busiest period for the railway since it began operating.

Connecting key tourist destinations such as Vientiane, Luang Prabang, Xishuangbanna, and Kunming, the railway has boosted accessibility and supported the growth of tourism, hospitality, and related sectors along the route. It also has an important role in deepening cultural ties and enhancing trade and economic collaboration between Laos and China.

To celebrate both the two-year anniversary and the Lao New Year 2025, the railway organized an onboard celebration. Passengers were treated to traditional Lao music, dance, and songs, creating a festive and welcoming atmosphere enjoyed by both local and international travelers.

Regional Transportation Game-Changer

Since its inauguration in 2021, the Lao-China Railway has transformed regional connectivity by transporting over 54 million tons of goods and carrying more than 48.6 million passengers.

Construction of the 409-kilometer railway began in 2016 and was completed in two stages. The first phase linked Luang Namtha to Vientiane Capital, while the second stage extended the line by 17 kilometers from Vientiane Capital to Thanaleng.

The railway features 33 stations—12 for passengers and 20 for cargo—with five major stations designated as stops for express services. It includes 198 kilometers of tunnels and 62 kilometers of bridges, with trains operating at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour.

Regional travel between Laos and China has surged, particularly after the introduction of international passenger services in 2023.

On 13 April 2024, a passenger train began running from Vientiane to Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan province. Since then, 172,023 passengers have used the service, according to Lao Deputy Minister of Tourism Darany Phommavongsa, who spoke to a group of ASEAN journalists visiting the railway in June.

The railway has also boosted regional trade. The Lancang-Mekong Express freight service now runs across 31 regions in China and 19 other countries, including Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, and Singapore, with 1,777 trains in operation. During the Spring Festival travel season alone, more than 40,000 passengers passed through the Mohan Railway Port in Yunnan.

One of the railway’s major milestones came in October 2024, when it completed its first international cold-chain shipment: 390 tons of Lao bananas arrived in Beijing. Also, Lao coffee beans reached Europe in just 15 days.

To meet growing demand, the railway plans to add a fifth EMU (electric multiple unit) train in the near future.