Over 800 pioneering leaders converge to drive marketing innovation

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 16, 2025, at Vinpearl Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City, the MMA CEO & CMO Summit Vietnam 2025 concluded successfully, bringing together over 800 senior leaders from more than 200 leading brands, 35 international speakers, and 30 strategic partners. The event fostered a dynamic and action-oriented environment to address marketing challenges and promote effective business collaborations in the near future.

A Confluence of Visionaries and Innovators

The summit served as a nexus for CEOs, CMOs, and industry pioneers to exchange insights on navigating the evolving marketing landscape. The atmosphere was charged with enthusiasm as attendees engaged in thought-provoking discussions aimed at shaping the future of marketing in Vietnam and beyond.



A hub where the latest solutions and technologies are shared, and challenges are addressed

The event featured 10 compelling keynotes and 6 insightful panel discussions. Notable sessions included:

CEO Panel Discussion : Navigating Organizational Transformation in the Digital Age. Leaders from MMA Global, Mondelez, Chicilon Media, and Google explored strategies for guiding organizations through rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics.

: Leaders from MMA Global, Mondelez, Chicilon Media, and Google explored strategies for guiding organizations through rapid technological advancements and evolving market dynamics. Panel Discussion: Redefining Brand ROI. Representatives from La Vie, Google, Grab, Wavemaker, and Samsung discussed advanced methodologies for evaluating the long-term economic value of marketing investments. The panel emphasized moving beyond short-term metrics to comprehensive assessments that capture the true financial impact of brand marketing.

Representatives from La Vie, Google, Grab, Wavemaker, and Samsung discussed advanced methodologies for evaluating the long-term economic value of marketing investments. The panel emphasized moving beyond short-term metrics to comprehensive assessments that capture the true financial impact of brand marketing. Panel Discussion: “The Influence of Female Leaders on Organizational Diversity and Inclusion”: Presented by leaders from Suntory PepsiCo, CBA, Andros Vietnam, and Viessmann, this panel discussion made a strong impression on attendees. It emphasized how female leadership fosters diversity and builds inclusive work environments, contributing to broader social benefits.

Presented by leaders from Suntory PepsiCo, CBA, Andros Vietnam, and Viessmann, this panel discussion made a strong impression on attendees. It emphasized how female leadership fosters diversity and builds inclusive work environments, contributing to broader social benefits. Keynote: “Movable Middles Growth Framework”. Presented by Mr. Rohit Dadwal , this session provided strategies for targeting the ‘movable middle’ segment to drive substantial business growth.

Presented by Mr. , this session provided strategies for targeting the ‘movable middle’ segment to drive substantial business growth. Keynote: “Hooked on Your Brand: The Art of Consumer-Centric Retail Innovation”. Ms. Le Huynh Phuong Thuc , Managing Director of Guardian Vietnam, shared insights on creating personalized, engaging customer experiences to build brand loyalty.

Ms. , Managing Director of Guardian Vietnam, shared insights on creating personalized, engaging customer experiences to build brand loyalty. Keynote: “Hyper-Local & Putting People First to Innovate & Serve Every Vietnamese”. Ms. Vi Nguyen , Marketing Head at Grab Vietnam, discussed crafting scalable business strategies that integrate global efficiencies with local consumer insights, enabling brands to expand into new markets while maintaining relevance and authenticity.

Ms. , Marketing Head at Grab Vietnam, discussed crafting scalable business strategies that integrate global efficiencies with local consumer insights, enabling brands to expand into new markets while maintaining relevance and authenticity. Keynote: Advertising Engagement Trends & Audience Reaction. NielsenIQ Vietnam and Kantar Media Vietnam presented insights into advertising engagement trends and audience reactions, particularly focusing on ads in elevator lobbies and elevators, supported by marketing research case studies.

Smarties Unplugged Vietnam: A Guidebook to Win Smarties Awards

At the SMARTIES Unplugged Vietnam event, representatives from MMA Global and Mr. Phil Worthington, Senior Client Director at Toluna and Knowledge Partner of SMARTIES Vietnam, provided the latest updates on the awards. They highlighted emerging trends in media planning and advertising budgets, offering valuable insights for award applicants this season. This forum also attracted over 200 brands and agencies, more than 45 official Juries, and over 100 leading industry experts on the Pre-Screening Council, who gathered to share their experiences in winning this prestigious award.

Ms. Phan Bich Tam, Country Director of MMA Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia, expressed her gratitude to all participants and emphasized the impact of the conference: “The energy and collaboration at this year’s summit have been truly inspiring. We’re excited to continue this momentum at MMA Innovate 2025 in August, where we anticipate welcoming 2,500 delegates and showcasing 30 cutting-edge AI and technology solutions in marketing.”

MMA Global is a leading industry body focused on driving marketing innovation and business growth. Through events like the CEO & CMO Summit, MMA provides platforms for industry leaders to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of marketing.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distribution Partner of the MMA CEO & CMO Summit Vietnam 2025.

CONTACT: MMA Global Vietnam, xuan.vuthanh@mmaglobal.com