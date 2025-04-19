Innovation and Collaboration: Advancing China’s Blood Purification Industry

LIUYANG, China, April 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 19, 2025, the Blood Purification Professional Committee (BPPC) of the China Medical Device Industry Association (CMDIA) gathered in Liuyang, Hunan, for its annual conference, themed “Synergy and Endless Innovation.” This pivotal event united regulatory leaders, academic experts, and pioneering medical device companies to propel advancements in blood purification technologies, integral to treating kidney disease, poisoning, multi-organ failure, and immune disorders.

With over 120 million people suffering from chronic kidney disease, and over 1 million requiring dialysis, affordable and accessible treatment is urgent. Historically reliant on expensive imported technologies, China’s shift towards domestic innovation marks a transformative era under BPPC’s leadership. “Our mission is to connect cutting-edge technology with patient needs,” stated Professor Wang Niansong, the committee’s chair and Chief of Nephrology at Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital. The conference highlighted collaborative efforts across academia, industry, and regulators that are enhancing blood purification systems including advancements in blood purification technologies, smart monitoring systems, and integrated care platforms.

Companies like Chongqing’s SWS Medical are at the forefront of this movement, exemplifying innovation and significantly contributing to national standards. Tong Jin, Director of SWS Medical’s Technology Center, shared the company’s decade-long journey, highlighting breakthroughs in dialysis machines and high-end continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) equipment. “Our achievements, recognized through key national programs and patents, show that Chinese firms can lead in complex medical fields,” he said, reflecting the industry’s broader push toward self innovation and excellence.

The conference explored innovations including precision medicine with targeted plasma purification and AI-optimized parameters, alongside breakthroughs like ultra-pure dialysis via Central Concentrate Delivery System and IoT-enabled smart peritoneal dialysis management. Advances in treatments for kidney diseases, including Immunoglobulin A nephropathy and emerging technologies like gene sequencing and stem cells, signal a shift toward proactive health management. These multidisciplinary and early intervention efforts have significant global potential.

The conference centered on integrating artificial intelligence to develop “Smart Hemodialysis” ecosystems, with companies like SWS Medical leading this shift through their “Device + System + Service” model that synergies medical devices, data analytics, and remote services to boost efficiency and expand accessibility, especially in underserved areas. With domestic medical device registration reaching 67.01% and over 90% of blood perfusion devices now localized, China’s advancements are firmly supported by robust government initiatives and market-driven innovation, ensuring adherence to stringent clinical and regulatory standards.

Chinese companies are now exporting affordable, high-quality solutions that challenge Western-dominated markets while aligning with the “Healthy China 2030” strategy and the World Health Organization’s 2030 goals for chronic kidney disease. As China approaches the conclusion of its 14th Five-Year Plan, this conference signifies a pivotal moment, with the committee’s leadership and companies like SWS Medical spearheading a transformation toward intelligent, patient-centered, and globally competitive technologies.

For patients, this translates to greater access to life-saving treatments, while for the global medical community, it underscores China’s emergence as a leader in healthcare innovation. As Professor Wang eloquently stated, “The spark of innovation ignited here will transform lives far beyond China’s borders.”