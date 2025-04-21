CLAWLAB UNVEILS NEW CHAPTER OF INNOVATIVE TUFTING TOOLS DESIGNED TO MAKE HOME CRAFTING A BREEZE

Aimed at makers, crafters, DIY’ers, artists & studios, Clawlab’s tufting tools make out-of-the-box rug making, crafting, & art a reality for beginners or pros alike

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Clawlab — the innovative brand at the intersection of textile art and technology — is proud to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated Tufting Gun H1 and Tufting Frame H1. Following their successful crowdfunding campaign, and after months of continued development and listening closely to the needs of creators worldwide the updated Gun and Frame are set to help make tufting the next big trend through its ease of use, and appeal to beginners and professionals alike with its ‘toy-like’ ease of use that produces professional results.

Founded in 2023 by a textile robotics enthusiast, Clawlab has quickly established itself as a pioneer in reimagining tools for the next generation of artisans, hobbyists, and creative technologists. These new releases reflect the company’s mission to simplify and modernize the creative process, making tufting more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for everyone. Clawlab also aims to cater to tufting enthusiasts through enhanced after-sales support, product tutorials, and ongoing improvements to meet users’ demands.

Clawlab – Where Technology Meets Craftsmanship

The Tufting Gun H1 and Frame H1 are meticulously engineered to elevate the tufting experience, whether you’re a seasoned textile artist or just getting started. With a focus on safety, precision, and ease of use, these tools are designed to empower creators while eliminating common frustrations in the tufting process and come ready to use, with no more sourcing parts or pieces to make a tufting kit. Both the Tufting Gun H1 and Tufting Frame H1 feature upgrades based on direct feedback from users, including an upgraded frame to aid beginners as well as an additional accessory designed to keep the yarn from slipping out of the gun.

Tufting Gun H1 Product Highlights

-Precision Control: Adjustable speed settings paired with illuminated feedback for flawless results.

-Enhanced Safety: An enclosed mechanism with automatic standby mode ensures worry-free operation.

-Lightweight & Ergonomic: Weighing just 550g, it reduces fatigue and minimizes vibration for longer, more comfortable sessions.

-Built to Last: Durable, low-maintenance design with long-term reliability in mind.

Tufting Frame H1 Product Highlights

-Nail-Free Design: Safe, approachable, and suitable for creators of all skill levels.

-Exceptional Stability: Four vertical support rods deliver eight times the stability of standard frames.

-Effortless Tensioning: A planetary gear system reduces fabric tensioning effort by 75%.

-Continuous Workflow: A unique fabric rod system makes project transitions seamless and uninterrupted.

As tufting rises from niche craft to a celebrated medium of self-expression, especially among Gen Z and young creators, Clawlab’s latest innovations answer the call for tools that are not only functional but also thoughtfully designed for modern makers. These products aim to inspire, empower, and streamline the tufting experience across art, fashion, and interior design.

Both the Tufting Gun H1 and Frame H1 will be available for purchase starting April 21, exclusively at Clawlab.com .

About Clawlab

At Clawlab, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to express their emotions through creativity. Our founder, an innovator at the intersection of technology and art, is passionate about merging these worlds. With extensive experience in the tech industry and a deep love for handcrafted creation, he founded Clawlab in 2023, inspired by the collision of textiles and robotics. Clawlab is more than just a technology brand; it’s a platform empowering artists with professional tools that simplify the creative process. Our tufting tools are designed for artists who may not be familiar with tufting but possess great ideas. We strive to be their creative partner, continuously refining our products through collaboration, allowing creators to focus on their vision and truly enjoy the making process.