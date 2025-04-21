Milesight Unveils PlateXpert: A Breakthrough AI-Powered License Plate Recognition Technology for Intelligent Traffic Solutions

XIAMEN, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Milesight, a leading provider of innovative IP-based video surveillance solutions, proudly announces the official launch of its cutting-edge PlateXpert Technology – a transformative advancement in the evolution of License Plate Recognition (LPR) for traffic management.

PlateXpert Technology represents the core innovation behind the Milesight Intelligent Traffic Series Camera. Developed entirely in-house and powered by continuously evolving deep learning AI algorithms, PlateXpert is further enhanced by a comprehensive suite of auxiliary identification techniques, enabling superior license plate capture accuracy and reliability across a wide range of real-world traffic scenarios.

Trained on a vast dataset of license plate samples from multiple countries and regions, PlateXpert delivers an exceptional 98% recognition rate and accuracy, even under complex environmental conditions. By learning and adapting over time, the technology ensures continuous performance optimization, empowering traffic systems with robust and future-proof LPR technology.

Key Features of Milesight PlateXpert Technology:

1. Advanced AI Powered LPR

Powered by Deep Learning Al

100% In-house Developed

Dedicated AI Algorithm Team

Continuously Updates & Evolves

2. Precise Recognition Under Challenging Conditions

Frame Parity Flashing Technology

740nm/850nm IR Wavelength

Auto Parameter Adjustment for Stable & Sharp Image Quality

630ft Long Distance LPR

3. Broad LPR Applicability

LPR Supported in 50+ Countries

EU Fusion LPR Algorithm

Special Characters Recognition

LPR Supported in 50+ States Across the U.S.

4. 98% High Accuracy LPR

Configurable License Plate Serial Format

Continuous Recognition and Optimal Result Selection

Filtering Out License Plates Smaller than the Set Threshold

Two Specialized Algorithms for Distinct Scenarios: Road Traffic Mode & Parking Gate Mode

LPR Activated Upon Vehicle Crossing the Trigger Line

Plate Confidence Level is Supported

5. Recognize More than License Plate

Recognize License Plate of Every Kind Angled plates, reflective plates, low-contrast characters plates, multi-line plates, and ADR plates

Plate Color & Vehicle MMC Recognition License plate numbers, plate colors, vehicle colors, vehicle types, vehicle makes, and more



Join PlateXpert Webinar to Win a Free LPR Camera

Webinar Time: April 22nd – April 30th

Get a preview at: https://www.milesight.com/security/platexpert2025?utm_source=cision&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cctv-pr&utm_content=platexpert

