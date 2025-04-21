NAVER D2SF Invests in Virtual IP and Content Startup “SCON”

– Possesses specialized content planning and production capabilities for virtual IP … Currently pursuing both IP development/planning and B2B solutions business

– Has debuted the largest number of virtual characters in Korea based on strong technical expertise and industry know-how

– Expects synergy with NAVER’s virtual teams, such as CHZZK and Motion Stage

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER D2SF has made a new investment in “SCON”, a startup specializing in virtual IP and content. SCON provides B2B solutions tailored for virtual content production while planning and managing its own virtual IP and content using such solutions.

SCON has developed specialized solutions for virtual content production and distribution, such as 3D motion capture and live streaming, and has offered them as B2B services to various IP companies, including webtoon and gaming. In line with the characteristics of virtual content, where active user interaction is important, these solutions have improved the efficiency of real-time content production. The company also operates its own studio, a distinct feature that ensures the stable delivery of high-quality content.

In addition, SCON is also building a strong presence in virtual IP and content planning and management using its proprietary solutions. Since its founding, the company has debuted the largest number of virtual characters in South Korea and currently manages around 30 virtual character IPs, including the VTuber group “Meechu.” Based on these IPs, they generate revenue through live stream donations, merchandise, and advertising.

Yang Sang-hwan, Head of NAVER D2SF, said, “SCON is a rare team that combines both planning and technical capabilities in the virtual industry. Their know-how in IP development and planning, paired with robust content production solutions, gives them a clear competitive edge.” He added, “They are already closely collaborating with NAVER’s virtual technology and business organizations, and we expect to create synergies across various touchpoints in the future.”

Gi-Junsu, CEO of SCON, stated, “we plan to expand our revenue streams by developing secondary content—such as games, music, and web novels—based on various virtual IPs, creating more diverse monetization opportunities for virtual creators. We will also continue to enhance our technology to ensure the stable production of high-quality virtual live content.”

Recently, NAVER has been enhancing its virtual technology and content experience by officially launching “Motion Stage”, a dedicated motion capture studio for virtual content. Since 2021, NAVER D2SF has been making proactive investments across the virtual technology spectrum, including 3D engines, data, and content creation, while supporting exchanges and cooperation with relevant NAVER virtual teams. “MOVIN”, 3D real-time motion capture startup; “NdotLight”, 3D engine technology startup; and “Claythis”, 3D generation AI startup, are prime examples.

About NAVER D2SF

NAVER D2SF is NAVER’s corporate venturing(CV) arm, taking on greater challenges and fostering more sustainable growth through collaboration with startups. Founded in 1999, NAVER is a rare example of a domestic search engine that has maintained its top position in South Korea for over 20 years and has established a strong presence in various business sectors including commerce, content, fintech, and cloud services. In addition to its own offerings, NAVER is building a strong global business portfolio through partnerships with industry-leading companies, including Softbank, Poshmark, and Wattpad. At the same time, under the technological vision of D2(For Developers, By Developers), we are actively developing new technologies and collaboration initiatives to grow into a global tech company.

To learn more, visit https://d2sf.naver.com/en