Naxtra Battery Breakthrough & Dual-Power Architecture: CATL Pioneers the Multi-Power Era

NINGDE, China, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 21, 2025, CATL unveiled three groundbreaking EV battery products at its inaugural Super Tech Day: The Freevoy Dual-Power Battery, Naxtra – the world’s first mass produced sodium-ion battery, and the second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery, as well as an integrated 24V start/stop Naxtra battery for heavy-duty trucks. These revolutionary innovations break through technological boundaries, and officially lead the industry into the “Multi-Power Era”.

The Freevoy Dual-Power Battery introduces a pioneering cross-chemistry system design that transcends the limitations of single technology paths to meet customized user needs. Naxtra, the world’s first mass-producible sodium-ion battery, breaks resource constraints and strengthens the foundation of the new energy industry. The second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery, with its peak 12C charging rate, sets a new global record for superfast charging technology.

Naxtra Battery: Breaking Performance Limits, Powering the Future of Energy

CATL’s Naxtra Battery breaks through the performance boundaries of the material itself, achieving the mass production of sodium-ion batteries for the first time. With sodium’s inherent safety and abundant reserves, it efficiently reduces dependence on lithium resources and strengthens the foundation of new energy technologies, while promoting energy utilization from “single resource dependence” to “energy freedom”.

The Naxtra Battery product line includes two categories: the Naxtra passenger EV Battery and the Naxtra 24V Heavy-Duty Truck Integrated Start-Stop Battery. Both are capable of performing across the full temperature range from -40°C to +70°C, redefining the extreme temperature limitations of batteries. The Naxtra passenger EV Battery retains 90% usable power at -40°C. In an extremely low state of charge with only 10% SOC remaining, the Naxtra passenger EV Battery can still achieve no significant power degradation at a temperature of -40 ℃.

CATL’s Naxtra passenger EV Battery achieves an energy density of 175Wh/kg, the highest among sodium-ion batteries worldwide, and comparable to LFP batteries. It offers a 500-kilometer range and can achieve over 10,000 cycles, which significantly reduces maintenance costs. In terms of safety, the Naxtra Battery eliminates combustion-supporting factors at the material level, thus achieving a transformative breakthrough from “passive defense” to “intrinsic safety”.

CATL’s Naxtra 24V Heavy-Duty Truck Integrated Start-Stop Battery boasts over 8 years of service life. It reduces total lifecycle costs by 61% compared to traditional lead-acid batteries. This product offers unique advantages including deep discharge across the entire capacity, one-click starting at -40°C, and the ability to start after being idle for a year. Compared to lead-acid batteries, it is more efficient, eco-friendly, and economical, driving commercial vehicles into a lead-free era where vehicle and battery ages as one.

This significant breakthrough made by CATL in the performance of sodium-ion batteries has filled the gap in the application of batteries in extremely cold environments. The performance breakthrough of sodium-ion batteries is a key development in the full scenario application of batteries. Thus, CATL’s Freevoy Dual-Power Battery has emerged.

Freevoy Dual-Power Battery: Ushering in the Multi-Power Era of Energy Freedom

The Freevoy Dual-Power is a breakthrough product that deeply integrates CATL’s dual-power architecture and self-forming anode technology. The dual-power architecture means that the battery pack has two powerful “independent energy zones,” which enables five dual functions: dual high-voltage, dual low-voltage, dual structure, dual thermal management, and dual thermal runaway safety protection, ensuring the continuity, stability and safety of power output. This dual-power design and innovative integration of software will provide a more stable and reliable power supply for vehicles in the upcoming L3 and L4 autonomous driving era.

The “self-forming anode technology” represents a disruptive breakthrough at the atomic level, meaning the volumetric energy density of the battery can increase by 60%, and the gravimetric energy density by 50%. This also means that more power can be engineered into the same battery pack space, supporting longer range. This technology can be flexibly paired with various material systems, and when combined with NCM systems, the energy density can be increased to over 1000Wh/L.

The “dual-electric range extension” technology pioneered by the Freevoy Dual-Power Battery can intuitively regulate the allocation strategy of two energy zones based on the vehicle’s driving status and users’ driving habits. The main energy zone of the dual-power battery can use different chemical systems of battery cells according to the users’ driving habits and scenarios, meeting daily driving needs; The extended range energy zone can adopt high specific energy self-forming anode technology to provide greater capacity to meet users’ long-distance travel needs.

Three dual-power solutions across different chemical systems were released on site:

Sodium-LFP Dual-Power Battery – It combines Naxtra with a LFP self-forming anode battery, fully utilizing the low-temperature performance of sodium-ion technology to provide users with an exceptional experience that excels in cold conditions while delivering extended range.

LFP-LFP Dual-Power Battery – It pairs the second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery with the LFP self-forming anode battery. It easily achieves 1,000 kilometers of pure electric range in sedans with a 3-meter wheelbase, reducing the commuting cost per kilometer to as low as 0.1 yuan .

. NCM-LFP/NCM-NCM Dual-Power Battery – It integrates an NCM battery with an LFP self-forming anode battery, achieving a peak charging rate of 12C for the NCM battery in the main energy zone, providing over 1 megawatt of power. Even when SOC drops to 20%, it can still output over 600KW of power. The upgraded version of the product, consisting of an NCM battery and an NCM self-forming anode battery enables a capacity of over 180 kWh in sedans with a 3-meter wheelbase, breaking through the 1,500-kilometer pure electric range barrier.

CATL’s Freevoy Dual-Power EV Battery puts users’ needs at its center, enabling different chemical systems to “collaborate and complement each other” and overcoming the technical bottlenecks that prevent single chemical systems from adapting to all scenarios. This makes customized battery performance possible across different cost segments and application scenarios.

The innovative architecture from dual power to multi power will not be limited to the field of electric passenger vehicles, but will also be implemented in all fields such as electric buses, heavy-duty trucks, airplanes, ships, as well as industrial and commercial applications, accelerating the industrialization of renewable energy across all scenarios. At the same time, it will also accelerate the application process of cutting-edge technologies such as solid-state batteries.

Second-Generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery: Setting New Global Records

CATL launched its Shenxing 4C Superfast Charging Battery in 2023, ushering in the era of superfast charging. The release of CATL’s second-generation Shenxing Battery once again pushes the limits of superfast charging performance and sets new world records for charging rates.

CATL’s second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery is the world’s first LFP battery featuring both an 800 km range and a 12C peak charging rate. With a peak charging power of 1.3 MW, it achieves 2.5 kilometers of range per second of charging, virtually eliminating the frustration of waiting. In low-temperature environments of -10°C, the second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery can charge from 5% to 80% SOC in just 15 minutes, 100% faster than the industry’s highest current charging level.

Additionally, CATL’s second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery provides robust power across all temperature ranges and states of charge. Even in a low-charge state, it maintains an output power of 830kW. In the demanding environment of -10°C with low charge, it can still easily meet the power requirements for 0-100km/h acceleration.

The essence of multi-power batteries means bringing power batteries from the “parameter driven” stage to the “demand driven” stage. CATL is constantly exploring and breaking through the boundaries of technology, ushering in the multi-power era in the new energy industry – a truly user centric era.