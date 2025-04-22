Beatbot Partners with Oceana for Marine Conservation, Launches “Beatbot For Future” Sustainability Program

RICHMOND, Texas, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of Earth Day, Beatbot, an innovator in robotic pool cleaning, announces a new partnership with Oceana, the world’s largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Alongside this collaboration, Beatbot unveils its Beatbot For Future Program—a long-term initiative to advance environmental sustainability, technological innovation, and social impact.



Beatbot For Future Program

Introducing the Beatbot For Future Program

The program allocates a portion of proceeds from select products—including the AquaSense 2 Ultra and the limited-edition RoboTurtle—to fund three key areas:

Environmental Conservation: Supporting marine ecosystem protection and endangered species initiatives.

Supporting marine ecosystem protection and endangered species initiatives. STEM Education & Innovation: Empowering youth in robotics and sustainability programs while advancing energy-efficient robotic solutions.

Empowering youth in robotics and sustainability programs while advancing energy-efficient robotic solutions. Community Outreach: Partnering with nonprofits to drive local welfare projects.

A Strategic Alliance with Oceana



Partnering with Oceana, Beatbot supports sea turtle protection and marine conservation awareness.

As a cornerstone of the Beatbot For Future Program, the Oceana partnership underscores Beatbot’s commitment to marine preservation. Beatbot will sponsor educational content in Oceana’s Marine Life Encyclopedia and bolster campaigns to protect ocean habitats, sea turtles, and other marine life.

“We’re grateful for Beatbot’s partnership and the chance to engage new audiences in Oceana’s mission,” said Jon Frank, Oceana’s Director of Global Corporate and Celebrity Partnerships. “Their support will help Oceana win campaigns to protect marine life, restore ocean health, and drive impactful campaigns worldwide.”

A Shared Vision for Sustainability

“Teaming up with Oceana on Earth Day reflects our dedication to a greener future,” said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. “Through the Beatbot For Future Program—and with our customers’ support—we’re investing in lasting change. Sustainability, social responsibility, and a deep commitment to the community and the planet are core to our mission, from our initiatives to our industry-leading 3-year replacement guarantee. We invite like-minded partners to join us in creating real impact.”

With this partnership and program, Beatbot is pioneering a future where technology elevates modern life while protecting the planet.

Learn more:

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, Beatbot is rapidly growing with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team comprising 70% of its workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured over 221 patents (granted and under application), including 128 patents for inventions. The company is committed to redefining pool care, addressing industry challenges, and delivering hassle-free, cutting-edge solutions. For more information about Beatbot and its products visit www.beatbot.com.

About Oceana:

Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world’s wild fish catch. With more than 325 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana’s campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world.