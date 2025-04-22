Cathay United Bank Cambodia Launches “CUBC Payment Link Portal”, Enabling Seamless and Secure Transactions for the Tourism Industry

SIEM REAP, Cambodia, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cathay United Bank (CUB) has been providing innovative and convenient financial services in Cambodia since 2023 through its expertise in digital finance. In response to the growing demand in Cambodia’s tourism industry, Cathay United Bank Cambodia (CUBC) has partnered with Mastercard to launch the “CUBC Payment Link Portal (CPL)”, a secure and user-friendly payment platform that enables hospitality providers to accept online payments via Mastercard and Visa, without the need to set up their own website or mobile app. By simply logging into the service’s portal, a payment link can be quickly generated, with a focus on collaborating with accommodation providers.

According to Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism, the country welcomed 6.7 million international visitors in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and demonstrating a strong recovery in the tourism industry. TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, also ranked Siem Reap and Phnom Penh among the “Top 25 Travel Destinations in Asia.” Cambodia’s coastal and provincial regions have gained popularity among international visitors for their eco-tourism opportunities, allowing travelers to explore the country’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

CUBC has observed this trend. Mr.Kevin Yeh, President of CUBC, notes that more travelers now prefer to book customized itineraries—such as local market tours, cooking classes, or cycling trips—before arriving at the destination. Meanwhile, hospitality providers generally prefer to receive payments in advance to secure reservations. However, major booking platforms do not always meet these requirements. To bridge this gap, CUBC has introduced the CPL, allowing hospitality providers to offer tailored travel packages and accept international payments online. They can also offer exclusive direct booking benefits, such as room upgrades or complimentary spa treatments, helping them stay competitive in Cambodia’s tourism industry.

Moreover, the CPL offers additional features tailored to hospitality providers. Users can create and manage product lists, eliminating the need to manually enter service details for each transaction. The platform also features automated notifications, sending booking details and payment confirmations to both businesses and customers via e-mail or messaging apps. Additionally, the CPL dashboard allows businesses to track bookings and payment status across desktops, tablets, or mobile devices, ensuring efficient order and revenue management.

CUBC has been at the forefront of digital transformation, continuously improving its services to support businesses and customers. In 2023, it launched the CUBC new mBanking app, allowing users to transfer funds and make KHQR payments. Now, with the CPL in 2025, businesses can generate secure payment links without the need to set up their own website or checkout page. These links can be sent directly to customers via messaging apps, email, or SMS, ensuring seamless transactions. Payments made through the CPL are safeguarded by EMV 3DS 2.0 authentication, offering fraud protection and enhanced security.

CUBC warmly invites hospitality businesses to apply for the CPL and take advantage of Cambodia’s growing tourism market. The service offers easy operation for businesses and secure transactions for travelers. Businesses that sign up before the end of the year can enjoy an exclusive promotional offer. For more details, please visit any CUBC branch or www.cathaybk.com.kh/business/merchant-services.