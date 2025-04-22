Chongqing Offers Insights into Chinese-Style Modernization for Global Guests

CHONGQING, China, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from iChongqing – On April 21, the Stories of the CPC: Achievements of Chongqing in Practicing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era thematic briefing took place in Chongqing.

Over 200 participants, including political leaders from more than 50 countries, foreign diplomats in China, and international business representatives, attended the event.

The event explored Chongqing’s role in Chinese-style modernization, addressing the question of what it truly looks like through featured activities like an Economic and Trade Promotion Meeting, Themed Dialogue Session, and a field visit to Minzhucun community.



Foreign guests experienced Chongqing’s night views. (Photo/Visual Chongqing)

At the thematic briefing, six CPC members living and working in Chongqing shared their stories of dedication, shedding light on the city’s achievements in fields such as intelligent manufacturing, opening-up, urban governance, rural revitalization, and urban renewal.

One key theme was the ongoing journey of openness, shared by Lyu Sixiang, a train driver from China Railway Chengdu Group’s Chongqing Locomotive Depot.

Anna Cordi from Germany was impressed that workers like train drivers and city staff could share their stories at a major event. She said the China Railway Express has reshaped global trade by connecting China and Europe.

Julian Mordarski, Editor-in-Chief of Poland’s Dziennik Trybuna, noted that the event deepened his understanding of smart cities. “Chongqing shows how a smart city really works,” he said, adding that while Poland lacks similar technology, he sees future possibilities for collaboration with Chinese experts to build a smart city in Poland.

In addition to the story sharing, the event featured expert views, including John Ross, Director of Economic and Business Policy for London’s Mayor and Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China.

Ross compared Chongqing with London, pointing out the differences in transportation systems and education. “While London and New York are major financial hubs, Chongqing is a global manufacturing powerhouse,” he said.

John also highlighted the need for Chongqing, like other major cities, to continue expanding internationally. He suggested that to effectively market a city, the promotion should be centered around its core strengths, with more localized efforts to build upon Chongqing’s unique position.

