Dongying builds future of harmony at Yellow River’s end

Situated at the northern tip of Bohai Bay, Dongying in East China’s Shandong province stands at the confluence of the Yellow River and the sea — a region shaped by nature and defined by transformation.

Over the years, the city has embraced development that harmonizes economic progress with ecological preservation.

As a land reclaimed from the sea, much of the Yellow River Delta is young, with saline soils and vulnerable ecosystems.

However, ongoing water regulation efforts, including 25 consecutive years of uninterrupted Yellow River flow, have significantly improved soil quality and revitalized the region’s ecological environment.

Focused wetland protection and restoration initiatives have enhanced biodiversity and strengthened the area’s ecological resilience. The Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve now supports a thriving habitat of 685 seed plant species and 1,633 wildlife species. Bird populations alone have nearly doubled since the early 1990s.

Dongying’s ecological vision reaches well beyond the delta. A growing network of urban parks — 316 in total — has transformed the city’s landscape.

With green spaces accessible within 300 meters and parks within 500 meters, Dongying offers its residents a living environment where nature is close at hand and carefully integrated into urban life.

The city also exemplifies how industry and ecology can coexist.

At Guangli River Forest Wetland Park, oil extraction continues beneath a prudently preserved green canopy. Despite ongoing work, the area maintains high ecological value and is open to the public for recreation and education.

Offshore, Dongying is investing in clean energy for the future. In November 2024, the first phase of a 1-GW offshore photovoltaic power project was connected to the grid. Once fully operational, the facility will generate approximately 1,800 GWh of electricity annually — equivalent to saving over 500,000 metric tons of standard coal.

In 2024, Dongying achieved 6.5 percent GDP growth, with a 9.5-percent increase in industrial output.

More than 300 industrial upgrade projects were launched, while marine economic output is projected to reach 120 billion yuan ($16.47 billion). Emerging sectors such as offshore wind power, lithium materials, advanced manufacturing, and biomedicine are thriving, positioning Dongying as a key hub for green innovation.

From wetland restoration to renewable energy, Dongying is building a sustainable future — where rivers meet the sea and growth meets responsibility.