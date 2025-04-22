FPT Announces Strategic Partnership and Investment with Sumitomo and SBI Holdings

HANOI, Vietnam, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FPT Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Corporation and SBI Holdings – Japan’s leading conglomerates in the finance and industrial sectors to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) adoption through the FPT AI Factory ecosystem, contributing to the advancement of sovereign AI in Japan.

Under this partnership, Sumitomo and SBI Holdings will each invest 20% and 20% in FPT Smart Cloud Japan, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation. This partnership lays a critical foundation for delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to organizations and enterprises in Japan, expediting AI integration across all aspects of society and supporting the nation’s ambition to become a global AI leader.

Combining FPT’s technological capabilities with the extensive networks and expertise of Sumitomo and SBI Holdings across various industries, the three parties are committed to scaling AI and Cloud business in Japan. Together, they aim to build a diversified product and service ecosystem that meets the unique and increasingly complex demands of the Japanese market.



FPT’s Chairman Mr. Truong Gia Binh, SBI Holdings Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO Mr. Yoshitaka Kitao, and Sumitomo Corporation Director, Vice Chairman Mr. Toshikazu NAMBU signed an investment joint venture in Japan.

Mr. Truong Gia Binh, Founder and Chairman of FPT Corporation, emphasized: “Sharing a common vision for the transformative potential of AI, we are working closely with our strategic partners to expand the global application of AI technologies. This partnership also contributes to fostering innovation, strengthening organizational competitiveness, and maintaining technology autonomy, supporting Japan’s goal of becoming an AI nation.”

With the core philosophy of “Build Your Own AI,” FPT AI Factory aims to make AI more accessible and easily deployable for every business, organization, and individual. Leveraging FPT’s robust AI infrastructure—powered by thousands of the latest-generation GPUs, pre-packaged models, and deployment frameworks, alongside a comprehensive service ecosystem as well as proven experience in the Japanese market of FPT and its investors, FPT AI Factory enables organizations to harness their proprietary data, knowledge, and identity. This empowers them to rapidly develop tailored AI applications, unlock breakthrough performance, and create sustainable competitive advantages.

About SBI Group

Established in 1999, SBI Group is one of Japan’s pioneers in online financial services. The Group operates a wide range of financial businesses, offering user-friendly products and services via the Internet, primarily in the areas of securities, banking, and insurance. In addition to its core operations, SBI is also active in asset management and various global investment ventures.

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation is an integrated trading and business investment company with a strong global network comprising 125 offices in 64 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 900 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group’s business activities are spread across the following nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemicals Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of “Enriching lives and the world,” based on Sumitomo’s business philosophy passed down for over 400 years.

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a global leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam. FPT operates in three core sectors: Technology, Telecommunications, and Education. As AI is indeed a key focus, FPT has been integrating AI across its products and solutions to drive innovation and enhance user experiences within its Made by FPT ecosystem. FPT is actively working on expanding its capabilities in AI through investments in human resources, R&D, and partnerships with leading organizations like NVIDIA, Mila, AITOMATIC, and Landing AI. These efforts are aligned with FPT’s ambitious goal to reach 5 billion USD in IT services revenue from global markets by 2030 and solidify its status among the world’s top billion-dollar IT companies.

After nearly two decades in Japan, FPT has become one of the largest foreign-invested technology firms in the country by human resource capacity. The company delivers services and solutions to over 450 clients globally, with over 4,000 employees across 17 local offices and innovation hubs in Japan, and nearly 15,000 professionals supporting this market worldwide.