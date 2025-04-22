Getinge Interim Report January-March 2025: Strong sales and improved earnings – continued focus on customer value and profitability going forward

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — “We are entering 2025 with healthy organic sales growth and improved adjusted operating profit despite headwinds from currency effects,” says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. The medtech company’s net sales increased organically by 6.2% while the order intake rose by 2.9% organically.

The performance in the quarter was mainly driven by Acute Care Therapies, where Getinge as a leading supplier is working intensively to meet higher customer demand for ventilators and consumables in ECLS.

“We also see that the positive trend for Sterile Transfer in Life Science is continuing, while the product category Bio-Processing remains challenged. Infection Control is continuing to strengthen the Surgical Workflows business area, meanwhile sales of operating tables declined compared with last year’s strong Q1,” says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge.

Paragonix Technologies, Inc, acquired in the autumn of 2024, is continuing the growth journey and recently launched KidneyVault, which has received positive feedback from users.

“Additionally, five of the company’s six products now have EU MDR approval, representing a milestone in the ongoing expansion outside the US,” Perjos explains. “Within Life Science we launched the DPTE®-FLEX Alpha port, which minimizes the risk of contamination of sensitive biopharmaceutical medicines.

Getinge’s intention to phase out the Surgical Perfusion business is progressing according to plan.

“This will certainly impact the organic order intake and sales negatively but is expected to make a positive contribution to the adjusted operating margin as early as this year, for example, by reallocating resources to more profitable areas such as ECLS and Transplant Care, which is the product area that includes the aforementioned Paragonix.”

The recent escalation of trade barriers and geopolitical tensions ultimately affects hospitals and patients the most, since tariffs distort competition and lead to higher costs. Getinge is preparing for various scenarios and potential necessary actions, where price adjustments are one of many tools available to counteract negative effects on profitability.

“Looking at the global increasing care needs in the long term, and our leading position in key niches as well as a diverse supply chain, we are well positioned to manage the current challenges. We remain positive in our outlook for 2025 where we will continue to create value for our customers, clinical staff, and patients around the world,” says Perjos.

January-March 2025 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 6.2% (0.0) and the order intake rose by 2.9% organically (2.5).

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 4,337 M (3,855) and the margin was 52.1% (51.3).

(3,855) and the margin was 52.1% (51.3). Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 1,003 M (842) and the margin was 12.1% (11.2).

(842) and the margin was 12.1% (11.2). Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.18 (1.92).

(1.92). Free cash flow amounted to SEK 160 M (944).

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

