LOTTE rent-a-car suggests a travel course following the famous scenes from the Netflix Series

‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’

LOTTE rent-a-car introduces Jeju travel destinations featured in the drama that captivated global viewers

Enhancing convenience for international travelers by providing dedicated staff for foreign customers and multilingual support

Offering various services such as chauffeur-driven rental cars, welcome coupon packs, and free electric vehicle charging

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Netflix series ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines’ receives an enthusiastic response from global viewers, interest in Jeju Island, known as the ‘Hawaii of Korea’ and the backdrop of the drama, is increasing. With the peak travel season to Jeju from March to May, the number of foreign tourists looking to experience the unique nature of Jeju depicted in the drama is on the rise.

Jeju Island has many hidden gems that are difficult to access using public transportation alone, making rental cars essential. LOTTE rent-a-car, South Korea’s No.1 rental car brand, holds the top market share in the Korean rental car market and is the official partner of the global rental car brand Hertz, providing verified services. They offer a systematic service system and multilingual support platform for international customers.

LOTTE rent-a-car Jeju Auto House is located near Jeju International Airport. It is the largest single-location rental car facility in the country, with a fleet of 3,000 vehicles. Operating 365 days a year from 6 AM to 11 PM, it allows customers to pick up or return vehicles conveniently regardless of flight times. The proportion of foreign customers renting from LOTTE rent-a-car in Jeju is increasing every year. As of 2024, foreign customers account for 25.6% of the total customers at LOTTE rent-a-car Jeju Auto House, meaning one in four customers is a foreigner.

For international tourists planning a trip to Jeju in the first half of this year, LOTTE rent-a-car suggests a special Jeju travel course centered around the filming locations of iconic scenes from the drama. These include Gimnyeong Beach, where young Aesoon eagerly waited for her mother, and Seongsan Ilchulbong, which showcases the beautiful scenery of Jeju.

Gimnyeong Beach: A Pristine Beach Embodying the Lives of female divers

Located in eastern Jeju, Gimnyeong Beach gained attention as the setting for the lives of haenyeo(female divers) in the drama. The exotic landscape, where cobalt blue waters, white sandy beaches, and black basalt rocks harmonize, leaves visitors in awe. Not only can visitors experience the local haenyeo culture, but they can also enjoy various marine activities such as yachting, kayaking, and snorkeling. The walking trail along the wind turbines lined up on the eastern side of the beach and the nearby cave exploration course add a unique charm.

Seongsan Ilchulbong: A UNESCO World Heritage Site and Sunrise Spot

Seongsan Ilchulbong, where the protagonist Aesoon performs 3,000 bows in the drama, is one of Jeju’s most iconic natural landmarks. Formed by underwater volcanic activity about 5,000 years ago, its cratered terrain is notable. This site is recognized as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage due to its geological significance and is also famous for its breathtaking sunrise views over the open sea. The magnificent scenery, where the blue sea and cliffs blend, leaves a lasting impression on both drama fans and general tourists.

Ora-dong Buckwheat Field: A Healing Photo Spot with Different Faces Each Season

The buckwheat flower path where Aesoon and Gwansik shared memories in the drama was filmed in the buckwheat fields of Ora-dong, Jeju City. The vast field, equivalent to 130 soccer fields, offers different charms each season, making it an ideal photo spot, especially for wedding photos. In spring, yellow canola flowers, in summer, pure white buckwheat flowers adorn the field, and from late winter to spring, the landscape is filled with green barley and reeds. May and June are the best times to witness the most splendid scenery.

Jejumok Gwana: Where Aesoon and Gwansik Wrote Poems for the Writing Contest

Jejumok Gwana is where the writing contest in the drama took place. It was the administrative center of Jeju during the Joseon Dynasty and is a nationally designated heritage site and a representative historical and cultural tourist attraction in Jeju. Aesoon and Gwansik sat in front of Yeonhuijeong Pavilion in this Gwana to write poems. It is also the place where the middle-aged Aesoon wrote a poem longing for her mother. Recently, it has become very popular among foreign tourists, as they can rent hanbok(traditional Korean clothing) from nearby rental shops. It is common to see tourists taking photos in hanbok in front of the traditional Korean houses.

LOTTE rent-a-car Welcomes Foreign Customers with Professional Staff, Coupon Packs, and Electric Vehicle Promotions

LOTTE rent-a-car operates professional staff who can provide consultations in foreign languages. The official website supports English, Chinese, and Japanese, allowing international customers to smoothly handle the entire process from vehicle reservation to contract management and consultation in their native language. This makes it easy for first-time visitors to Korea to use the rental car service.

For tourists who find driving on unfamiliar roads burdensome or have a lot of luggage, it is recommended to use the chauffeur service. Professional drivers familiar with the local road conditions will drive, allowing tourists to focus solely on the beautiful scenery of Jeju outside the window. A variety of vehicle types are available, from compact cars to vans, SUVs, and 11-seater and 15-seater vehicles. This service can be used upon reservation inquiry.

There are also various benefits provided to international tourists using LOTTE rent-a-car. The ‘Jeju Welcome Coupon Pack,’ which consists of benefits necessary for traveling in Jeju, is a new free service offered to customers using LOTTE rent-a-car’s short-term rental cars in Jeju. It provides discounts of up to 54% on popular tourist attractions in Jeju and LOTTE affiliates. A free charging promotion that provides a charging card for electric vehicle users is also being implemented for international customers. Jeju’s major tourist attractions are well-equipped with electric vehicle charging infrastructure, making it convenient to use electric vehicles.

LOTTE rental, stated, “We will continue to expand various customized services so that travelers from around the world can experience the beauty and sentiment of Jeju more conveniently,” adding, “LOTTE rent-a-car will continue to enhance trust and satisfaction as a brand that accompanies the journeys of global customers.”

LOTTE rental is South Korea’s leading rental company, providing integrated rental solutions across all fields, including automobiles, office automation equipment and industrial equipment. Its subsidiary, LOTTE rent-a-car, holds the top market share in the domestic rental car industry and offers extensive mobility services to domestic and international customers through over 220 branches nationwide and a global partnership network.

https://www.lotterentacar.net/hp/chn/reservation/index.do?LANG=chn