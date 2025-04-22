A Free 1GB Welcome eSIM Offer Expands Access to Global Travel Connectivity

SHERIDAN, Wyo., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dial Communications, a fast-growing provider of AI-supported travel solutions, has announced the launch of a Free 1GB Welcome eSIM Promotion via its app, MaaltalkNow. With over 200,000 registered users across more than 180 countries, the platform expands access to seamless connectivity while redefining what users expect from mobile travel tools. The company positions MaaltalkNow not only as an eSIM provider, but as an emerging AI travel app equipped to support travelers in real time.



MaaltalkNow Introduces Free eSIM Campaign as Emerging AI Travel App

AI-Powered Travel, Built for the Real World

The MaaltalkNow app enhances the typical eSIM setup by offering personalized data plan recommendations, drawing from AI analysis and the most popular packages, to help travelers find the fastest, most practical options for their destination. In addition to this recommendation feature, the app supports travelers throughout their journey with the following tools:

Network performance checks that help users monitor data speed and connection quality in real time

Context-aware visual interpretation to help users understand menus, signage, and labels through AI language translation powered by the phone’s camera and AI

An interactive expense tracker that reflects real-time exchange rates

Together, these tools respond to the needs of modern travelers, offering clarity and control in unfamiliar settings. From departure to arrival, the app helps users stay connected and organized. Its all-in-one approach combines connectivity, decision support, and trip management in a single, intuitive platform.

Promotion Details

How to access: Download MaaltalkNow from the App Store or Google Play and follow the in-app event banner

Download MaaltalkNow from the App Store or Google Play and follow the in-app event banner Included benefit: 1GB of complimentary eSIM data (valid for 7 days) available in 70+ countries, including Mexico , Japan , the UK, France , Italy , Portugal , Canada , and Caribbean nations such as Jamaica

1GB of complimentary eSIM data (valid for 7 days) available in 70+ countries, including , , the UK, , , , , and nations such as Eligibility: Available to first-time users with eSIM-capable devices; offer valid while supplies last

“MaaltalkNow is designed to do more than just deliver data,” said Seunghwan Lee, CEO of Dial Communications. “It’s about making travel more manageable, especially for users navigating unfamiliar destinations.”

Defining a New Category in Travel Apps

The launch comes as eSIM adoption rises among international travelers, and demand grows for flexible, app-based mobile access. With its blend of eSIM integration and AI-backed features, MaaltalkNow is part of a new generation of mobile apps helping users connect, navigate, and manage their trips in real time. Instead of replicating planning tools or booking services, MaaltalkNow focuses on supporting travelers in the moment, with context-aware assistance, real time insights, and AI agent capabilities planned for future updates.

To claim your free eSIM and explore the promotion, download MaaltalkNow from the Apple App Store or Google Play, or visit the event page (https://event.maaltalk.com/free-welcome-esim-with-ai-travel-app-maaltalknow). To learn more about the app’s AI-powered travel features or to explore available data plans, visit the Maaltalk eSIM official website (https://shop.maaltalk.com).

About Dial Communications

Founded in Seoul, South Korea, in 2003, Dial Communications specializes in providing cutting-edge eSIM technology and travel solutions for global users. With the vision of “Breaking Boundaries in Travel Through Technology,” the company serves international travelers across more than 180 countries. Dial Communications continues to advance global connectivity, fostering meaningful international travel experiences through strategic partnerships and ongoing technological advancements. In 2024, Dial Communications established its U.S. subsidiary, Maaltalk Inc., to further support its global expansion. For more information, please visit https://shop.maaltalk.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

U.S. Office: Maaltalk Inc.

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: press@maaltalk.com