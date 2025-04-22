Mainstream Renewable Power sells 675 MW Colombian portfolio to Celsia

FORNEBU, Norway, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mainstream Renewable Power (“Mainstream”), the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, announced that it has sold its 675 MW portfolio of wind and solar assets under development in Colombia to Celsia, a local energy company, part of the Argos Group. The divestment marks Mainstream’s exit from the Colombian market.

The assets, which Mainstream has been developing since 2019, comprise three solar projects and two wind projects; the 100 MW Andromeda solar farm, the 175 MW Aries solar farm, the 100 MW Pollux solar farm as well as the 150 MW Neptuno and 150 MW Sirius wind farms.

The transaction aligns with the company’s updated and more focused strategy, concentrating on developing its pipeline of projects primarily in three core markets where it sees the greatest potential for value creation – South Africa, Australia, and the Philippines – and creating value through strong project execution, a lean cost base and capital efficiency, including capital recycling.

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and sustainable industrial assets. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company with wind and solar assets across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. The company has successfully delivered 6.6 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global project portfolio of 22.7 GW. www.mainstreamrp.com

