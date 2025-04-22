May 12-14 | Exploring the Future of the Beauty Industry

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From May 12-14, 2025, the China Beauty Expo (CBE) will return to Shanghai for its 29th edition, marking an exciting new chapter in this leading B2B beauty event. With notable upgrades, the expo will feature new events, rebranded areas, and consolidated resources, all aimed at shaping the future of the global beauty industry.

Themed ‘Global New Launch, First in Shanghai‘

This three-day exhibition will bring together high-quality beauty enterprises and products from more than 40 countries and regions, alongside professional buyers from over 100 countries. The event will cover all sectors of the beauty industry—from the supply chain and professional beauty services to finished cosmetic products. Over 432,000 visits are expected from agents, distributors, and wholesalers and brands, creating an innovative space for growth in the global beauty sector.

Global Product Launches: Spotlight on Top 100 Brands

In 2025, CBE will feature exciting new products from the China’s top 100 beauty brands, including SHISEIDO, LG GROUP, CERAVE, ISDIN, THREE, CNP, CEMOY, LA COLLINE, COCOCHI, MOINA, MISTINE, TOSKANI, MCCM, NINEMILA, ULTOWA, BOMTECH, NOU, CLARENA, GERMAINE DE CAPUCCINI, PROYA GROUP, SHANGHAI JAHWA, CHANDO GROUP, PECHOIN and many others. These renowned brands will showcase their highly anticipated new launches during the event.

Alongside these launches, CBE will host product releases, awards, and gala events to highlight the latest innovations in the beauty industry and propel new products into the global spotlight.

Global Resources & International Presence: A Truly Global Event

CBE remains dedicated to integrating global resources to strengthen China’s position in the global cosmetics market. The event will feature more than 4,000 international brands from over 40 countries, with delegations from France, Italy, the United States, Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia showcasing premium beauty brands and products for the Chinese market.

Country of Honor 2025: France

Following past Country of Honor designations, including South Korea (2016), France (2017), Japan (2018), Thailand (2019), Italy (2023), and Spain (2024), CBE has selected France as the Country of Honor for 2025. Renowned for its global influence and technological innovations, French beauty brands will be prominently featured at the event.

“China Ingredients” Initiative: A Focus on Innovation

CBE 2025 will introduce the ‘China Ingredients’ initiative, spotlighting innovative raw materials from China. This initiative will include exhibitions, forums, showcases, and matchmaking events to support the development of cosmetic ingredients and solidify China’s position as a global leader in the beauty industry.

The CBE China’s Ingredient Awards will also honor outstanding raw material enterprises, with the shortlisted companies being showcased during the event.

Advancing Beauty Technology: Leading the Way

CBE Supply Chain will present more than 1,500 exhibitors, showcasing over 20,000 cutting-edge beauty technology products. Notable companies such as COSMAX, INTERCOS, KOLMAR KOREA, HCT, and LEIDEX will display their flagship products, driving innovation in the beauty technology space.

Professional Beauty: A Longstanding Industry Leader

For over 20 years, CBE has been the premier platform for professional beauty, showcasing products and equipment for beauty salons, spas, medical aesthetics, and nail care. The Professional Beauty Theme Halls will feature over 2,000 brands such as MATIS, LPG, BABOR, POLICY, MATRISTAR, and PHYT’S, providing thousands of professionals with access to the latest products and innovations.

CBE will also host technical forums, industry competitions, and market information exchanges to help businesses thrive in the Chinese market.

Online & Offline Channels: Reaching New Markets

CBE’s professional buyer resources extend through both online and offline channels. In addition to its e-commerce platforms, CBE has created a KOL Club, bringing together over 300 MCN agencies and 5,000 Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) to help brands reach the online beauty market.

Offline, CBE reaches key retail channels, including supermarkets, department stores, specialty beauty stores, and wellness outlets. The expo also engages with professional beauty industries, such as beauty salons, spas, and medical aesthetic clinics, fostering new consumption trends and promoting growth.

International Congress of Cosmetic Science and Technology: A Hub for Innovation

On May 11, 2025, the International Congress of Cosmetic Science and Technology will return for its tenth edition, gathering global scientific research enterprises and experts to discuss trends, showcase innovations, and share advancements in beauty science and technology. More than 50 technology-related forums will be held during the exhibition, sparking new ideas and driving innovation.

Supply Chain-to-Manufacture Business Meetings: Building Connections

On May 11, beauty supply chain companies from China will meet face-to-face with global brands from Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond. These business meetings will streamline connections, helping global brands and manufacturers discover high-quality supply chain products more efficiently.

Find more on our website: www.chinabeautyexpo.com