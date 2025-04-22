Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 8,000 New Parts Added in First Quarter of 2025

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 8,000 part numbers ready for shipment. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from January through March 2025 include:
- STMicroelectronics STM32MP257F-DK Discovery Kit
The STM32MP257F-DK is an evaluation and prototyping platform for STMicroelectronics‘ STM32MP25 microprocessors. The STM32MP25 MPUs are industrial-grade 64-bit solutions for secure Industry 4.0/5.0 and advanced edge computing applications that require high-end multimedia capabilities, such as factory automation, artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, and more. The STM32MP257F-DK features an integrated ST-LINK debug tool, a wide portfolio of peripherals, and a GPIO expansion connector for Raspberry Pi shields.
- NXP Semiconductors TJA1465 and TJA1466 High-Speed CAN SIC Transceivers
The TJA1465 and TJA1466 CAN Signal Improvement Capability (SIC) transceivers from NXP support high-speed classical controller area network (CAN) and CAN with flexible data-rate (CAN FD) protocols and are certified ISO 26262 ASIL-B compliant for functional safety in automotive applications. Both devices also support CAN partial networking using selective wake-up functionality, allowing the transceiver to remain in sleep mode even when CAN bus traffic is running. The TJA1466 also integrates advanced system monitoring. These devices are ideal for use in battery monitoring systems in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs/HEVs).
- Cree LED XLamp® XP-L Photo Red S-Line LED
The XLamp XP-L Photo Red S-Line LED provides a groundbreaking advancement in horticulture lighting technology. Designed to deliver exceptional efficiency, exceptional durability and seamless system upgrades, these LEDs are optimized for high-performance applications in greenhouses, vertical farms, and other large-scale growing operations. The high efficiency of the LED, plus its sulfur and corrosion resistance, lowers operating costs while extending its lifespan and ensuring reliable performance. Additionally, with Cree’s standard 3.45 x 3.45 mm XP footprint, the XP-L Photo Red enables seamless upgrades to existing designs.
- Sensirion SGD4x A2L Refrigerant Sensors
The SGD4x sensor family is based on Sensirion‘s patented CMOSens® sensor technology, which combines the sensor element, signal processing and digital calibration on a single, all-solid-state silicon CMOS chip. With its fast response time and broad compatibility with A2L refrigerants, thanks to its versatile multi-refrigerant calibration, it is an essential component for both residential and commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVACR) systems.
