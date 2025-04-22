NEC Indonesia Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Information Technology Security

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Indonesia has successfully obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This certification was awarded by Det Norske Veritas (DNV), a certification body known for conducting audits and certifications across various sectors, including information security. This achievement reinforces NEC Indonesia’s commitment to providing IT services that meet international standards, ensure high quality, and comply with regulations.



Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, receives the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certificate from Achmad Zakky Ridwan, Country Chair of Det Norske Veritas (DNV) Indonesia on behalf of DNV. This certification reinforces NEC Indonesia’s commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and regulation-compliant IT services.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is a standard set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) to assist organisations in establishing and maintaining an effective information security management system. This standard aims to reduce the risk of data breaches, protect sensitive information, and support compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Through this certification, NEC Indonesia further strengthens its position as a provider of technically excellent and ethically responsible technology solutions. Implementing ISO 27001:2022 bolsters the company’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency, maintain the trust of customers and partners, and encourage continuous improvements in information security management.

Joji Yamamoto, President Director of NEC Indonesia, stated, “NEC Indonesia believes that secure information management is not merely a technical obligation but also a moral responsibility. This certification reflects our strong commitment to information security and catalyzes the quality improvement of our services.” He also appreciated the entire team who contributed to the certification process and this achievement reflects the high standards and preparedness of NEC Indonesia’s management system.

“NEC has shown exceptional commitment to building trust in their information security management system internally and externally. I would like to congratulate NEC for achieving certification to ISO/IEC 27001 in Indonesia,” says Mak Heng Chwin, Regional Manager for Business Assurance in DNV.

The certification process comprehensively evaluated information security policies, risk management, technical and administrative controls, and internal audits. It affirms the company’s commitment to maintaining global standards in information security. In the future, NEC Indonesia is committed to continuously maintaining and enhancing its information security system in line with the increasingly complex demands of digitalisation.

NEC’s 125 years of rich history as a transformation partner with a strong commitment to its customers is further amplified by this achievement. NEC Indonesia is even better positioned to deliver technology solutions that are innovative, responsive to customer needs, secure, and aligned with information security regulatory standards.

About PT NEC Indonesia

NEC first established its representative office in Jakarta in 1968. To this day, PT NEC Indonesia continues to play an important role in providing innovative ICT solutions to promote safety, security, and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. As a leading provider of information and communication technology, PT NEC Indonesia provides world-class services and technology including telecommunications networks, biometric identification, intelligent solutions for Banks and other Financial Services, Public Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Smart City, as well as government applications and infrastructure and business enterprises to support the digital transformation journey. For more information, visit us at http://id.nec.com/.