Nexteer Pioneers Future of Motion Control at Auto Shanghai

Premieres “Motion-by-Wire”: Steer-by-Wire, Rear-Wheel Steering, Brake-by-Wire & Software

Spotlights Latest High-Efficiency Driveline & Diverse Steering Portfolio

Features Theme: “Pioneering Motion Control Globally at China Speed – Vision, Velocity & Value”

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During Auto Shanghai 2025, Nexteer Automotive will unveil its latest motion control innovations under the theme “Pioneering Motion Control Globally at China Speed – Vision, Velocity and Value.” Visitors will experience how the company is shaping the future of mobility through motion-by-wire, software-defined chassis and other related technologies.

Nexteer will showcase cutting-edge technologies across six experiential zones within its exhibit in Hall 1.2H, location number 1BF007 at the National Convention and Exhibition Center from April 23 until May 2, 2025.

Motion-by-Wire Zone: This interactive display will engage visitors with a driving simulation and features groundbreaking innovations for next-generation safety, comfort and performance, such as:

Steer-by-Wire & Rear-Wheel Steering , including software and systems integration, Handwheel Actuators and Roadwheel Actuators (front and rear).

, including software and systems integration, Handwheel Actuators and Roadwheel Actuators (front and rear). Brake-by-Wire : Nexteer’s Electro-Mechanical Braking will make its public debut after last week’s launch announcement. The company leveraged its technology building blocks to create a modular, high-precision braking system to strategically expand into “Motion-by-Wire” chassis control.

: Nexteer’s Electro-Mechanical Braking will make its public debut after last week’s launch announcement. The company leveraged its technology building blocks to create a modular, high-precision braking system to strategically expand into “Motion-by-Wire” chassis control. Software that drives Nexteer’s by-wire technologies and enables software-defined chassis, such as advanced vehicle dynamics functions (including Steer-by-Brake, Hands-Off Detection, etc.), vehicle health management and tools for accelerating vehicle development and integration.

that drives Nexteer’s by-wire technologies and enables software-defined chassis, such as advanced vehicle dynamics functions (including Steer-by-Brake, Hands-Off Detection, etc.), vehicle health management and tools for accelerating vehicle development and integration. Driveline delivers advanced comfort, durability and power through a portfolio of premium, low mass, compact Halfshafts and High Efficiency/TriGlide Joints – especially important in NEVs and eDrive powertrains with increased torque and regenerative braking demands.

High Performance, High Comfort, High Efficiency & High Availability Zones: With industry-leading noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) performance, advanced lightweighting and precise motion control, these zones will showcase how Nexteer’s steering, braking, driveline and software technologies seamlessly integrate to deliver unparalleled performance, comfort, efficiency and high availability (safety and optimized redundancies). A few technology examples include Modular Electric Power Steering (EPS), High Output EPS, premium Halfshafts, Compact Tripot Joint, 8-Ball CV Joint, Ball Spline Axle and more.

“Pioneer Lab” Zone: Complementing public displays, Nexteer will host by-invitation-only sessions in the Pioneer Lab – engaging OEMs in private discussions regarding innovation pipeline and collaboration opportunities.

Across all exhibit zones, Nexteer’s experts will also be on-hand to brainstorm solutions to technical and business challenges.

OEMs Leverage Nexteer’s Vision, Velocity & Value

“As a proven, global innovator of safety-critical motion control, Nexteer is a trusted partner domestically in China and across global markets. We have been growing alongside leading Chinese OEMs, enabling them – as well as legacy OEMs – to anticipate, adapt and get-to-market quickly with the latest technologies with built-in quality and value. OEMs choose Nexteer because vision, velocity and value are critical to succeed in hyper competitive and quickly shifting markets,” said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports “motion-by-wire” chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

