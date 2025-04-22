SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Teads, the global media platform, has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to launch its first-ever Connected TV (CTV) campaign in Thailand, marking a new milestone in the luxury automotive market. Running from June to July 2024 as part of the Defining Class 2.0 initiative, the campaign targeted high-income audiences with an omnichannel approach, delivering substantial brand lift for Mercedes-Benz and reinforcing its position as a top luxury automotive brand in Thailand.



Teads and Mercedes-Benz Drive Brand Lift with Thailand’s First Connected TV Campaign

Pioneering a Strategic Omnichannel Execution for Maximum Brand Impact

The campaign marked Teads’ debut in the Thai CTV landscape, blending multiple digital touchpoints to maximize engagement with a premium audience:

CTV Native Placement (LG TV Homescreen) — This strategic placement delivered Mercedes-Benz’s first presence on LG Smart TVs in Thailand , reaching affluent consumers directly in their living rooms.

— This strategic placement delivered Mercedes-Benz’s first presence on LG Smart TVs in , reaching affluent consumers directly in their living rooms. CTV Video Placements — By delivering instream video ads within premium in-app environments on both Smart TVs and Mobile/Tablet devices, Teads captured the attention of viewers in a high-quality, distraction-free setting.

— By delivering instream video ads within premium in-app environments on both Smart TVs and Mobile/Tablet devices, Teads captured the attention of viewers in a high-quality, distraction-free setting. Outstream Advertising — Targeted to audiences based on income and automotive interest, the outstream ads helped drive strong brand consideration.

Key Campaign Results: Significant Uplift Across Brand Metrics

The campaign’s effectiveness was evaluated using On Device’s methodology, which passively tracked exposure and surveyed their panellists 24-48 hours after ad interactions. Brand Lift Study offered granular insights, underscoring the campaign’s ability to achieve significant results in brand perception and favorability.

The Mercedes-Benz CTV campaign in Thailand exceeded expectations, achieving robust lifts across critical brand metrics:

Top-of-mind awareness saw a 5-point increase, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Ad recall increased by 7 points, demonstrating high retention rates among viewers.

Brand preference surged by 16 points, well above industry standards, suggesting that Mercedes-Benz has a strong positive presence in the Thai market.

Purchase intent rose by 10 points, with 83% of respondents considering Mercedes-Benz for their next luxury vehicle.

The campaign also achieved high baseline scores for brand familiarity and favorability, each exceeding 80%, indicating an already strong brand presence for Mercedes-Benz in Thailand.

High-Impact Creative Formats: Engagement Metrics at a Glance

A key contributor to the campaign’s success was the engagement with Teads’ premium creative formats, which effectively captured and retained audience attention:

17 million impressions delivered across multiple devices, with smartphones achieving a click-through rate (CTR) of 0.22%.

The Performance Carousel V3 emerged as the top-performing creative unit, with a 0.21% CTR.

An impressive Video Completion Rate (VCR) of 95.46% was achieved in In-Stream placements, with 100% viewability across Teads’ scalable inventory, underscoring the quality of the ad experience.

Setting a New Benchmark for Luxury Automotive Advertising in Thailand

Our partnership with Teads for the Defining Class 2.0 campaign has been nothing short of transformative. As a brand that strives to stay ahead of the curve, Mercedes-Benz constantly seeks innovative and impactful ways to connect with our audiences.

Teads’ expertise in omnichannel media planning, combined with their cutting-edge Connected TV solutions, allowed us to deliver a highly immersive and memorable campaign.

The results speak for themselves—remarkable brand lift across awareness, preference, and purchase intent metrics, paired with unparalleled engagement on premium platforms.

The campaign’s strategic execution and high-quality creative formats resonated deeply with our target audience, reinforcing our position as the leading luxury automotive brand in Thailand.

We are thrilled with the success of this collaboration and look forward to further exploring the possibilities of CTV and premium digital advertising with Teads in the future.” Says the spokesperson from Mercedes Benz, Thailand.

This groundbreaking omnichannel campaign not only marks Teads’ entry into Thailand’s CTV space but also sets a new standard for luxury automotive advertising. The campaign highlights how strategic media planning combined with innovative technology can deliver measurable, impactful results in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Through this partnership, Mercedes-Benz and Teads have showcased the potential of an omnichannel CTV approach to enhance brand awareness, engagement, and consideration. The success of this campaign reaffirms Teads’ leadership in delivering premium, scalable advertising solutions and solidifies Mercedes-Benz’s position in Thailand as a leading choice in luxury automotive.