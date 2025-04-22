The 2025 “Rongpiao Cup” Overseas Key Regional Special Competition (South Korea Region) concluded successfully

SEOUL, South Korea, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the overseas key regional specialized competition for the 2025 “Rongpiao Cup” High-Level Talent Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (South Korea Region) concluded successfully at Seoul National University. The event is guided by the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee Talent Work Leading Group Office, hosted by the Chengdu Municipal Party Committee Talent Work Leading Group Office, and organized by Chengdu Industrial Investment Group Co.Ltd. Attracted experts, scholars, and entrepreneurial teams from across South Korea to explore new opportunities for technological cooperation and industrial implementation.

The Korean regional events are highly specialized, covering popular fields such as electronic information, healthcare, artificial intelligence, new materials, and agricultural technology, and possessing the characteristics of “competition, implementation, and conversion.” The Zhongguancun representative office in Korea, Seoul National University, the Korea Institute of Artificial Intelligence, and other institutions deeply participated in the project solicitation. Over 20 PhDs and more than 30 master’s degree holders hold over 40 technological patents, showcasing significant cutting-edge innovation. Participants expressed a strong willingness to establish substantive cooperation with Chengdu during the initial process.

At the competition venue, President Lee Chang-won of Seoul National University noted that the event is not just a competitive stage but also a global platform for connecting entrepreneurial resources, which will help Korean companies expand into international markets. He emphasized that since the implementation of the 2020 Free Trade Agreement (FTA), over 90% of goods have been duty-free, deepening economic and trade cooperation. As a gateway hub for China’s western regions, Chengdu boasts dual international airports and high-quality technology and medical resources, providing ideal development for Korean businesses.

After a “6-minute roadshow + 2-minute defense,” a real-time analysis system for foodborne bacteria, medical/industrial applications of thermosensitive adhesives, and an intelligent farm AI bee monitoring system, six projects won first, second, and third prizes, respectively. The event integrates venture capital, funds, banks, and government-guided funds, offering comprehensive services including competition guidance, project incubation, and market connectivity to help overseas talent programs take root in Chengdu.

The organizers revealed that the 2025 “Rongpiao Cup” will also host a specialized competition in Europe, leveraging its overseas workstations and associations to create a “five-outreach” platform, attracting more top international projects and high-level talent to Chengdu, and fostering global innovation and entrepreneurs.