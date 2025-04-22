Toshiba Adds 24TB Capacity to N300 and N300 Pro Internal Hard Disk Drive Series

TAIPEI , April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (Toshiba) has announced the addition of new 24TB[1] models to both its N300 and N300 Pro Series of internal hard disk drives (HDD). The new models offer 2TB more capacity than current 22TB versions, making them ideal for increasing the capacity of network attached storage (NAS) and private cloud storage. They are designed for 24/7 operation, feature industry-standard 3.5-inch[2] 7200rpm, 1 GiB[3] buffer, and include integrated sensors to compensate for rotational vibrations.

The N300 Series has a workload rating of up to 180TB/year[4] with support for up to 12 drive bays[5], while the N300 Pro Series boasts a workload rating of up to 550TB/year with support for up to 24 drive bays.



“Toshiba’s 24TB N300 and N300 Pro set new benchmarks in storage capacity and density, while also enhancing power efficiency through our advanced helium-sealed design,” says Noriaki Katakura, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation. “These models reflect Toshiba’s dedication to innovating HDD design to address the evolving storage demands for performance and small office NAS applications. With files continuing to grow in sizes, the 24TB capacity will allow NAS users to store and access large volumes of data more efficiently.”

The 24TB N300 and N300 Pro models started to ship this month.

[1]Definition of capacity: Toshiba defines a megabyte (MB) as 1 000 000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1 000 000 000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1 000 000 000 000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of two for the definition of 1GB = 230 = 1 073 741 824 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, such as Microsoft Operating System and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary. [2]”3.5-inch” means the form factor of Hard Drives. They do not indicate drive’s physical size. [3] 1 GiB = 1 073 741 824 B [4]Workload is a measure of the data throughout of the year, and it is defined as the amount of data written, read or verified by commands from the host system. [5]As for “Drive Bays Supported”, please contact your solutions provider because the compatibility with the host device will vary based on the RAID system.



