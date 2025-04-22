TOYO Commences Production in its 2GW Solar Cell Facility in Ethiopia

TOKYO, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOYO Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: TOYO) (OTC: TOYWF) (“TOYO” or the “Company”), a solar solution company, has officially started production at its new facility in Ethiopia in early April 2025. The company is scheduled to deliver more than 80 MW of solar cells to customers by the end of April.

Following the initial deliveries, TOYO plans to ramp up operations significantly. By May and June 2025, the new Ethiopian plant is expected to be fully operational, with a monthly production capacity of 150 to 200 MW. The company recently announced that it is expanding its nameplate capacity at this location to 4GW based on robust external customer demand and the internal needs of its new module facility in Houston Texas. This expansion aligns with TOYO’s broader strategy to strengthen its global solar manufacturing footprint and meet increasing demand for renewable energy solutions.

TOYO’s entry into Ethiopia marks a strategic move to diversify manufacturing locations and leverage regional advantages, supporting sustainable energy growth globally.

“We are very positive about the strong demand we are seeing in the market and are working diligently to execute the additional 2GW expansion in Ethiopia,” said Junsei Ryu, Chairman and CEO of TOYO Co., Ltd. “2025 is shaping up to be a year of massive growth for TOYO fueled by solar power’s ability to rapidly add low-cost power to the grid and our commitment to sustainable energy solutions on a global scale.”

About TOYO Co., Ltd.

TOYO is a solar solutions company that is committed to becoming a full-service solar solutions provider in the global market, integrating the upstream production of wafers and silicon, midstream production of solar cells, downstream production of photovoltaic modules, and potentially other stages of the solar power supply chain. TOYO is well-positioned to produce high-quality solar cells at a competitive scale and cost.

