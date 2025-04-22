TWOPAGES Launches Spring-Summer Curtain Refresh Guide Blending Functionality and Aesthetics

SPOKANE, Wash., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As spring turns into summer, home refresh projects are once again top of mind. In response to seasonal shifts and the desire for a livelier, more comfortable home, TWOPAGES Curtains , a provider of high-quality, stylish custom window treatments, has introduced its Spring-Summer Curtain Refresh Guide, centered around the concept of “Function with Aesthetics.” The guide encourages homeowners to embrace the seasonal transition with curated curtain styles that prioritize both design appeal and practical performance.



The arrival of warmer months presents the perfect moment to update home interiors. Among the easiest and most impactful upgrades is replacing curtains. “Often underestimated, curtains play a crucial role in shaping the mood and functionality of a space. They filter natural light, balance color tones, and help regulate room temperature, making them a subtle yet powerful element in home design. With thoughtful choices, curtains can help maintain a sense of comfort and charm through every seasonal change,” said Ray Chen, CEO of TWOPAGES.

Style Meets Substance: A Refresh Guide for Modern Living

The Spring-Summer Curtain Refresh Guide by TWOPAGES explores two key directions for seasonal home updates: “Print Play × Natural Texture” and “Let It Breathe × Function with Flair.” Each theme highlights curated curtain selections designed to suit a variety of living spaces and design preferences, while addressing practical needs such as breathability, light control, and atmosphere enhancement.



Print Play × Natural Texture celebrates the spirit of spring through natural elements and artistic detailing. Light floral print collections like the Holly Floral Pattern , Sara Le Print infuse interiors with a soft countryside charm, ideal for creating serene, pastoral aesthetics in bedrooms or living areas. Subtle touches, such as 64 Trim Border Tapes, add visual layering and a tailored feel without overwhelming the space. For those seeking a grounded, organic atmosphere, linen and cotton fabrics, represented by the Patti Premium Belgian Linen Flax Curtain, Liz Linen Drape, and Jawara Luxury Linen Cotton Curtain, offer a natural texture that elevates tactile comfort and allows the space to “breathe.”



Let It Breathe × Function with Flair focuses on the blend of style and real-life functionality, particularly important for high-use areas such as kitchens, balconies, and living rooms. Blackout solutions such as the Lila Blackout Drape offer complete light-blocking capabilities, creating an ideal environment for mid-day rest or focused work sessions. Sheer curtain options such as Flynn Airy Lightweight Sheer Curtain, Joy 100% Linen Sheer Curtain, and Florida Embossed White Semi Sheer Curtain allow air to circulate freely while maintaining a degree of privacy, essential for open spaces that prioritize comfort. Hand-woven bamboo shades , with their natural materials and adjustable light filtering, provide a lightweight and breathable option that helps maintain coolness and light control during the height of summer.

Whether it is the cheerful feel of printed florals , the serene vibe of breathable sheers , or the textural richness of natural fabrics, TWOPAGES’ curated selections invite users to find harmony between design and everyday use.

An Invitation to Celebrate at Home

TWOPAGES encourages families to express love and care by creating more comfortable home environments, starting with window treatments that transform daily rituals, starting with the heart of the home. A thoughtful curtain refresh can serve as both a visual transformation and a symbol of affection, especially for family members who love spending time in the kitchen or cozying up in the living room .

About TWOPAGES Curtains

Founded in 2015 with a mission to revolutionize the window treatment industry, TWOPAGES Curtains has become a leader in providing high-quality, customizable solutions that simplify the shopping experience. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and customer satisfaction, TWOPAGES continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry and over 600,000 households enjoy its menu-based customization.

