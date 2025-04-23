3M at Auto Shanghai 2025: innovations that are shaping the future of mobility

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 3M, a diversified technology company, is making its debut at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai) April 23-May 2. The company is showcasing its latest innovations and material science solutions for the automotive industry—from manufacturing to aftermarket—under the theme of “Beyond Wheels, Beyond Tomorrow.”



3M booth at Auto Shanghai 2025

“As an innovator in materials science, 3M is committed to driving the automotive industry’s transformation towards electrification, intelligence, and sustainability,” said Henry Ding, president of 3M China. “By leveraging our global R&D network and localized innovation, we aim to build a safer, more efficient, and sustainable future of mobility, contributing to the high-quality development of China’s automotive industry,”

Key industry trends and insights

3M’s presence at Auto Shanghai 2025 will highlight its commitment to addressing key industry trends, including:

Mass adoption of electric vehicles: Driven by regulations, incentives, and consumer confidence.

Driven by regulations, incentives, and consumer confidence. Software-defined vehicles: Allowing updates, customization, and future enhancements.

Allowing updates, customization, and future enhancements. Sustainability and lightweighting: Designing for recyclability, the right to repair, reduced energy consumption and improved performance.

Designing for recyclability, the right to repair, reduced energy consumption and improved performance. Vehicle personalization: Pursuing the ultimate passenger experience through advances in infotainment and customized finishes.

Pursuing the ultimate passenger experience through advances in infotainment and customized finishes. Interiors of the future: Enhancing passenger comfort and improving safety features.

According to 3M’s 2025 State of Science Insights, a global survey on transformative industry trends, 74% of Chinese respondents prefer to drive an electric or hybrid vehicle, significantly more than the global average of 53%. Battery range is the top concern for 58% of Chinese respondents, while comfort (67%), environmental impact (66%), and entertainment (66%) are the most important vehicle features.

Innovative solutions for the future of mobility

3M’s presence at Auto Shanghai showcases how the brand is applying science and collaborating with manufacturers to meet evolving trends and consumer expectations. Solutions on display include:

Battery protection solutions: Thermal interface materials and thermal runaway propagation mitigation solutions to extend the range and lifespan of EV batteries.

Thermal interface materials and thermal runaway propagation mitigation solutions to extend the range and lifespan of EV batteries. Assembly simplification: 3M™ VHB™ Extrudable Tape and stretch release technology for efficient assembly and disassembly of EV battery packs.

3M™ VHB™ Extrudable Tape and stretch release technology for efficient assembly and disassembly of EV battery packs. Human-machine interaction (HMI): Light control films to enhance in-car display brightness and contrast and reduce windshield reflection.

Light control films to enhance in-car display brightness and contrast and reduce windshield reflection. Comfort and Personalization: 3M™ Automotive Window Film for heat rejection and UV protection, and 3M car wrap films for customization.

3M™ Automotive Window Film for heat rejection and UV protection, and car wrap films for customization. Component and vehicle lightweighting: 3M™ Glass Bubbles can be added to various materials used in injection molding, sealing, and high-pressure spray application processes to reduce weight while maintaining performance.

Strategic partnerships and industry collaboration

On April 23, 3M will sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Fuyao Group at the 3M booth (2.2H 2BD012). Together, they will explore how developments in automotive glass can improve safety, comfort, sustainability, aesthetics, and intelligence.

To accelerate the future of mobility, 3M will increase collaboration with a broader set of industry leaders and apply its innovative capabilities to meet their evolving needs.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas, and science to reimagine what’s possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we’re working to improve lives and make what’s next at 3M.com/news.