Aptos Powers EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, Enhancing User Experience for Millions of Visitors

OSAKA, Japan, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aptos Labs , a core contributor to the Aptos Layer-1 blockchain, announced that the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET has successfully migrated to the Aptos blockchain as part of the Palette Chain ecosystem integration into Aptos.

This strategic integration significantly enhances user experience of the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, offering improved speed, enhanced security, and seamless management of user’s digital assets. It also underscores Aptos Labs’ commitment to driving mass adoption and delivering high-performance Web3 solutions for enterprises in Japan.

Migration to Aptos Elevates the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET Experience

The EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET is the digital wallet service for Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (‘the Expo’), with an anticipated influx of over 28 million visitors from April to October 2025. Users can access a variety of features, including MYAKU-PE!, a versatile payment service usable both inside and outside the Expo site; MYAKU-PO!, a rewards program that incentivizes engagement; MYAKU-N!, a digital platform where users can create and collect their Expo-exclusive NFTs; and the MYAKU-MYAKU Rewards Program, which grants users status based on their digital wallet usage and provides benefits according to their status level.

The migration aligns seamlessly with EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET’s mission to provide cutting-edge technology and a user-friendly platform for a seamless digital experience at the Expo. The Aptos blockchain, powered by the innovative Move programming language, emphasizes scalability and efficiency, making it the ideal blockchain to support the rapidly growing user community of the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET.

Robust User Activity and Adoption

Since its migration in January 2025, the Aptos-powered EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET has garnered significant interest and engagement, achieving 18,000 transactions and 2,600 new accounts created on Aptos within the first 48 hours. As of April 21, the wallet has processed over 558,000 transactions and attracted over 133,000 new accounts to Aptos.

This robust user activity reflects a high level of trust and excitement in the capabilities of the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET on Aptos. Aptos Labs anticipates continued growth in these figures leading up to the opening of the Expo.

“We are thrilled to witness such enthusiastic response from users following the WALLET’s migration to Aptos,” said Avery Ching, Co-Founder and CEO of Aptos Labs. “This strong engagement demonstrates the confidence that users and partners have in us and the vast potential of the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, as well as the Aptos ecosystem. By collaborating with local enterprises and communities, the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET is positioned at the forefront of blockchain innovation, serving as a bridge to Web3 for millions. We look forward to fostering innovation and growth continuously in both the Japanese and global markets.”

Exciting Features on the Horizon

With the migration complete, the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET team is working diligently to expand its features and integrations with organizations, including the Japanese National Tourism Organization, Osaka Restaurant Management Association, and Nankai Electric Railway Co.,Ltd.. Their goal is to enrich the digital experience and provide even greater value to users throughout the duration of the Expo.

Aptos is among the fastest-growing Layer-1 blockchains, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) ranging around USD 1 billion since November 2024[1], showcasing the increasing global adoption of its technology. This migration follows Aptos Labs’ strategic partnership with HashPort and HashPalette, initiated in October 2024. These collaborations further solidify Aptos’ position as a leader in blockchain and Web3 innovation, and enhance the value proposition for EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET users.

To further encourage the adoption of the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, a substantial advertising campaign has been launched at key locations across Osaka, Japan, including the bustling Osaka JR station and on surrounding train lines.

For updates and details about the EXPO2025 DIGITAL WALLET, please visit: https://expo2025-wallet.com/en

About Aptos Labs

Aptos Labs is dedicated to creating network tooling and seamless usability for users of the Aptos network, a next-generation high-performance public Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos is backed by top-flight investors including a16z, Katie Haun, Apollo Global Management, Binance Labs, Dragonfly, PayPal Ventures, and Franklin Templeton Investments.

About Aptos Network

Aptos is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.