Aquilius Investment Partners Chooses SS&C for Fund Administration

WINDSOR, Conn., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Aquilius Investment Partners, a Singapore-based investment manager dedicated to the secondaries market in the Asia Pacific region, has selected SS&C GlobeOp as a fund administrator. The appointment underscores SS&C’s growing footprint in Asia and continued investment in servicing sophisticated private market clients.

“Aquilius was purposefully designed with the vision to provide more liquidity for investors in Asia’s complex and growing private capital markets. We believe that our strong partnership mindset, our deep knowledge of the local operating landscape, and our ability to execute with speed and certainty set us apart from others in the marketplace,” said Bastian Wolff, Co-Founder and Partner of Aquilius. “As we embarked on the next stage of growth for our firm, we needed a fund administrator well-versed in complex secondaries strategies and serving the needs of global investors. SS&C’s cutting-edge technology, hands-on support and deep private markets expertise make it an ideal partner to support our operations.”

Founded by Bastian Wolff and Christian Keiber, Aquilius is a specialized provider of secondaries solutions in Asia Pacific. Headquartered in Singapore, Aquilius’ platform is designed to serve the entirety of the Asian secondaries market, with capabilities spanning across LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. Aquilius’ team consists of senior professionals with long tenures in investment management at leading global private markets organizations and have executed over US$2 billion of transactions through market cycles. SS&C will provide full services to the funds, including administration, compliance and treasury management across jurisdictions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aquilius as our client and are committed to supporting their growth and success,” said Shirley Law, Managing Director, Singapore. “This partnership reflects our ability to deliver best-in-class fund administration services to meet the needs of asset managers in today’s dynamic and complex market. Our scalable technology, regional presence, and specialized expertise uniquely position us to help clients like Aquilius realize their growth ambitions.”

Aquilius is a leading Asia-focused secondaries manager, established in 2021 by seasoned industry veterans from Blackstone, Partners Group and GIC. The firm is a specialized provider of custom-tailored liquidity solutions for private markets participants in Asia Pacific. Aquilius has over US$1.4 billion in assets under management from institutional clients including sovereign wealth funds, pensions, endowments and family offices.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 22,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

