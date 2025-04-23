Baozun Files Annual Reports for Fiscal Year 2024

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun,” the “Company” or the “Group”), a leading brand e-commerce solution provider and digital commerce enabler in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.baozun.com as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov .

The Company has also published its annual report in Hong Kong pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.baozun.com as well as the HKEX’s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk .

The Company has adopted new arrangements for electronic dissemination of its annual reports to its shareholders and ADS holders as a promotion of its ESG initiatives. Requests for printed copy of the annual report should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@baozun.com.

