Bizcap NZ reports back-to-back record months as demand for line of credit surges

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alternative lender Bizcap has recorded its biggest month yet in New Zealand, driven by a sharp rise in uptake of its Line of Credit product. The result follows a record-breaking February, with March originations climbing a further 4%, underlining sustained momentum across the country’s small business finance sector.

In a sign of growing demand for flexible, ongoing access to capital, 41% of all March deals in NZ were Line of Credit facilities, confirming strong product-market fit just months after launch.

“This level of uptake, so soon after releasing the product, validates what we’ve been hearing from advisers and SMEs: New Zealand businesses need simpler, faster ways to manage cash flow and snap up opportunities,” said Adam Szental, Chief Operating Officer at Bizcap. “And with major tech upgrades being launched—like our new Partner Portal—we’re making the experience even more seamless for advisers and their clients.”

Bizcap credits its recent growth in New Zealand to its fast decisioning, low-documentation model, and an adviser-first approach that includes lifetime commissions and dedicated local support. The company recently expanded its product offering with the launch of Bizcap Prime—a longer-term, lower-rate loan designed to give established SMEs even greater choice and flexibility.

To continue supporting adviser education and product awareness, Bizcap’s NZ General Manager Camilla Tumai has been hosting Line of Credit webinars for partners. Another session is scheduled for 2nd May, with registration via Eventbrite .

“We’re building strong relationships with New Zealand partners who value transparency, speed, and service,” said Camilla Tumai, NZ General Manager. “The growth we’ve seen is a shared success—our partners are at the centre of it.”

Bizcap launched in New Zealand in 2022 and has grown rapidly, offering funding up to $2 million with approvals in as little as three hours. Its Business Line of Credit product, introduced in 2024, offers businesses ongoing access to capital with flexible drawdowns, up to $500k in funding, with no need to reapply.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a leading non-bank business lender operating across New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom and Singapore. Since launching in 2019, it has funded over 30,000 business loans totalling more than $1 billion, with a 4.8/5 Trustpilot rating. Bizcap partners with advisers and aggregators to deliver fast, flexible funding tailored to real-world business needs.

For more information, visit https://www.bizcap.nz/