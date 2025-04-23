Bringing Together Industry Peers and Fruitful Collaborations to Chart a New Future for the Industry, electronica China 2025 has come to a successful conclusion.

The event attracted 1,794 exhibitors and 66,960 professional visitors

It spanned an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters

14 concurrent forums were held, bringing together top experts to chart the future of the industry

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 3-day electronica China 2025 came to a successful close on April 17 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. This year’s event brought together 1,794 well-known domestic and international industry brands, covered an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, and attracted 66,960 professional visitors. At the show, vibrant interactions between exhibitors and visitors created sparks of innovation, further contributing to the success of the event.



highlight of electronica China 2025

Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe München, expressed: “This year’s electronica China has once again achieved impressive results. These figures fully demonstrate the strong vitality of the exhibition and confirm the robust demand within the industry. We remain committed to supporting the development of the electronics industry and enhancing the show’s impact year by year. We look forward to the next edition in July 2026.”

This year’s show placed greater emphasis on building a showcase platform for cutting-edge solutions that span the entire industry chain—from product design to real-world application—across multiple sectors including semiconductors, sensors, artificial intelligence, power supplies, test and measurement, passive components, displays, connectors, switches, wiring harnesses and cables, printed circuit boards, electronic manufacturing services, and semiconductor manufacturing.

Mr. Jan Rohde, CFO and Deputy General Manager of Messe Muenchen Shanghai Co., Ltd. said: “The success of the exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without everyone’s strong support! Thank you to all exhibitors for your impressive presentations—you are the foundation of the show; Thanks to the experts and scholars for your insightful contributions that help to guide the industry forward. And thanks to every professional visitor from the electronics industry—you brought incredible energy to the show. Let us continue to witness the growth and vitality of the electronics industry together.”

electronica China 2025 kept its finger on the pulse of the industry and introduced new highlights in the following trending areas:

Humanoid Robots: One of the Most Promising Emerging Sectors

For the first time, a dedicated Humanoid Robot Exhibition Area was introduced, showcasing cutting-edge humanoid robot technologies and applications. The area presented a glimpse into the future potential of humanoid robots in everyday life and provided the industry with a valuable opportunity to drive technological innovation and commercialization. The “Humanoid Robot Innovation Forum” held alongside the exhibition focused on the latest technologies, collaboration across core components, and application scenarios in various markets. Industry peers were invited to discuss exploring the future development and adoption of humanoid robots across multiple sectors.

Generative AI Ushers in a New Era of Intelligent Computing

The integration of large AI models across diverse sectors has led to revolutionary new user experiences—enabled by the foundational support of various types of AI chips. At this critical juncture filled with both opportunities and challenges, a dedicated AI Pavilion was launched at the show. It featured themed exhibition zones focused on four key application areas—intelligent driving, cloud computing and data centers, consumer electronics, and medical industries—drawing significant attention from targeted audiences. The concurrent “2025 AI Technology Innovation Forum” brought together experts from academia and industry, senior researchers, and outstanding enterprise representatives to delve into critical topics such as next-generation AI chip architecture, data security and privacy protection, and AI-storage integration.

Reshaping the IoT Paradigm and Unlocking Key Future Tracks for the Industry

Focusing on IoT applications, electronica China 2025 centered around “cross-domain integration” and highlighted three cutting-edge directions: terminal computing power enhancement, hybrid network architecture, and green energy technologies. It offered a one-stop professional platform for visitors to capture the next wave of industry evolution. The concurrent “International Embedded System Innovation Forum” and “IoT Consumer Electronics Technology and Application Forum” invited industry peers to share insights on topics such as industrial IoT technologies and ecosystem development, current trends and future outlooks of the global IoT consumer market, and the opportunities and challenges brought by generative AI to IoT consumers.

New Energy Storage Industry Achieves Leapfrog Growth

With strong policy support, the new energy storage industry saw leapfrog development. In terms of technological innovation, notable progress has been made beyond lithium-ion batteries, with advancements in compressed air energy storage, flow battery, solid/semi-solid-state batteries, and sodium-ion storage technologies. The “2025 Innovation Forum on Energy Storage Technology” was held during the exhibition, bringing together industry experts to explore the latest developments in the global energy storage market and key technological trends for 2025.

Automotive Electronics Matchmaking Session Accelerates Industry Synergy

To enhance collaboration across the automotive electronics value chain, the exhibition hosted the “OEqiche-Procurement and Supply Docking Conference” to promote upstream-downstream communication and foster industrial cooperation. Through precise negotiations and business docking, it provides an efficient docking platform for buyers and suppliers with clear procurement needs, helping the coordinated development of the automotive industry.

14 Technical Forums Explore Key Industry Trends

A total of 14 cutting-edge technical forums were held during the exhibition. The forums focused on trending topics such as automotive electronics, new energy vehicles, intelligent manufacturing, IoT integration, medical electronics, energy storage, third-generation semiconductors, humanoid robots, AI technologies, embedded systems, motor drives, and connector technologies. Renowned experts, company representatives, and outstanding suppliers and service providers from across the value chain shared their insights, explored trends, and jointly promoted ongoing innovation and growth in the electronics industry.

electronica China will continue to drive innovation and write new chapters in technological advancement! We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai from July 1 to 3, 2026!

About electronica, productronica, and the global electronic exhibition network

electronica is a world-renowned global exhibition for electronic components and assemblies, while the world-famous productronica focuses on electronic production equipment. The two exhibitions alternate annually in Munich, Germany. The Messe München global network of electronic exhibitions encompasses electronica, productronica, electronica India, electronicAsia, electronica China, and productronica China. Drawing on the expertise gained from the Munich exhibitions, these events showcase content tailored to meet local market demands.

Messe München

As one of the world’s leading trade fair organizers, Messe München presents the world of tomorrow at around 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world’s leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT and electronica. Messe München’s portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its 1,300 employees in the group and associated companies, it organizes trade fairs in Mainland China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong SAR, Thailand and the USA. With an international network of affiliated companies and foreign representatives, Messe München is active worldwide. Each year, more than 150 events attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad. This makes Messe München an important economic engine that generates billions in purchasing power.

