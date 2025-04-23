Compass Mining Partners with NiceHash to Provide Discounted Pool Fees to Customers

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Mining, a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and operational solutions, today announced a new partnership with NiceHash , one of the world’s most popular hashpower marketplaces, to offer special discounted mining pool fees to Compass Mining customers.

This collaboration marks the beginning of Compass Mining’s broader initiative to bring added value to its community by securing competitive advantages in pool partnerships—starting with NiceHash. Through the agreement with NiceHash, Compass Mining users will gain access to specially negotiated pool fee rates, enhancing their mining profitability and overall operational efficiency. This partnership leverages Compass Mining’s substantial hash rate, offering NiceHash increased activity, while in return, Compass Mining customers benefit from reduced fees.

“Our mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible and cost-effective for everyone,” said Kris Bakker, Head of Account Management at Compass Mining. “By partnering with NiceHash, we’re helping miners not only access top-tier infrastructure but also unlock better economics at the pool level by leveraging our significant hash rate to secure more favorable fee structures. This mutually beneficial collaboration empowers our customers while deepening collaboration across the mining ecosystem.”

As part of the partnership, NiceHash will list Compass Mining as a preferred hosting partner, increasing visibility among miners seeking reliable hosting options. The collaboration is mutually beneficial: Compass Mining customers enjoy lower costs, while NiceHash attracts new miners through greater exposure.

“You are who you surround yourself with. At NiceHash we want to surround ourselves with reputable companies, such as Compass Mining,” said Marko Tarman, Lead Mining Manager at NiceHash. “This partnership is a win for NiceHash, Compass Mining and most importantly, a win for our shared users.”

Compass Mining is committed to exploring further partnerships to enhance customer profitability and operational efficiency. To stay informed on new partnerships for Compass Mining customers, follow Compass Mining’s newsletter, podcast, and social media channels.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io .

About NiceHash

NiceHash is more than a mining pool – It is the world’s largest hashrate marketplace, connecting buyers and miners. Based and fully regulated in Switzerland, NiceHash has been at the forefront of crypto mining since 2014. With a full suite of software and tools for optimizing big mining operations, custom firmware, lightning network support, and automated payouts, NiceHash is home to many miners that sell their hashrate. Follow NiceHash on X for the latest news and updates @NiceHashMining . Contact a representative at farm@nicehash.com . Website: www.nicehash.com .

