DSC® Celebrates Earth Day With Tree Planting Participated by Nearly 1,000 Global Employees and Sustainable Material Innovation

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DSC®, a global leader in performance foam manufacturing, celebrates Earth Day from the ground up with its strong commitment to sustainable innovation, waste and carbon emissions reduction, and reforestation efforts that contribute to a greener future. Today, DSC® launches another year of environmental stewardship with its annual tree planting initiative, nearly 1,000 employees around the globe are participating in this event, including in Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and U.S.



The initiative is part of DSC’s sustainability roadmap, Run the Relay – an ambitious plan powered by a zero-carbon, zero-waste mission. The long-term vision centers on reducing carbon emissions, cutting down waste, transitioning to renewable energy, fostering innovation, and employee engagement.

“We celebrate Earth Day today, but DSC® is committed to reducing our impact on the environment every day,” said Fennie Wei, COO of DSC®. “With sustainable materials and designing for a circular economy, we’re creating high-performance insoles that support a low-carbon future for both the planet and the people who wear them.”

Beyond its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability, DSC® continues to lead the industry in material innovation, introducing bio-based alternatives that reduce dependency on fossil fuels. One of its most notable breakthroughs, DREAMCELL® XPRESSO, is a foam made with spent coffee grounds (SCG). This innovation not only enhances comfort and durability but also helps reduce landfill waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

Another breakthrough supporting DSC®‘s vision of closed-loop manufacturing is DREAMCELL® ZERO – an insole made with 100% reused foam waste designed for comfort. By transforming foam waste into new products, DSC® takes a decisive step toward a circular economy in the footwear supply chain, closing the loop on waste, and creating a sustainable cycle of production and consumption.

Alongside its use of recycled or bio-based content, DSC® also pioneered the use of supercritical fluid foaming technology in large-scale insole production with its DURAPONTEX® N-Series. This method eliminates the use of harmful chemical blowing agents, and instead infusing nitrogen or carbon dioxide to create an innovative, high-performance foam. It creates ultra-lightweight insoles with evenly spaced microscopic bubbles and air pockets that offer superior cushioning and unmatched resilience.

For 80 years since its founding in 1945, Dahsheng Chemical (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation for the sports industries. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DURAPONTEX® and DREAMCELL®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

