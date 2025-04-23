EARTH DAY LIGHTS UP THE WORLD AS ICONIC LANDMARKS ILLUMINATE IN GREEN TO SHOW UNITY AND COMMITMENT TO THE PLANET

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — To mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22nd, we are proud to stand with communities around the world in support of our planet. Since 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG has united over one billion people annually to protect the environment.

This year, our “Earth Day 55: Illuminations for the Future,” lights up iconic buildings all over the world in green on April 22nd. This illumination serves as a powerful visual reminder of our shared responsibility to safeguard the environment and our commitment to building a sustainable future.

From towering skyscrapers in New York City to cultural landmarks in Europe and Asia, these illuminations serve as a timely and visual call to action. They represent a shared commitment to preserving the environment and reflecting a growing awareness of the urgent need to care for the world we all depend on.

“These illuminations are a beacon, reminding us that there is always light, and that we are all in this together, united by our common cause to care for the planet, our own communities, families and our own well being,” says Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG.

In New York, buildings participating include One World Trade Center, One Five One West 42, the OneWTC Podium, Sven LIC, One Bryant Park, the Vessel at Hudson Yards, 10 Hudson Yards, Edge, Bronx Terminal Market, and the Con Edison Clock Tower in Manhattan. The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York will also be glowing green in honor of the day.

“We applaud those who have loaned their buildings and landmarks around the world to signal we are one world in this together,” says John Oppermann, Executive Director of Earth Day Initiative.

Beyond New York, LA City Hall in Los Angeles lit up.

“All Angelenos deserve clean air, clean drinking water and access to green infrastructure such as maintained parks and EV chargers,” says Mayor Bass. “We’ve seen the dangers of climate change first hand – and we must do all that we can to continue building climate-resistant, zero-emission and green infrastructure in order to protect our city and all who live here.”

Outside of the U.S other iconic buildings went “green” – The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland, Christ the King in Lisbon, Portugal, Frere Hall in Karachi, Pakistan, the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai, China are also all participating in this global gesture. In Mumbai, India several famous buildings are lighting up – the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Indian Merchant Chamber. In Kolhapur, Shivaji University, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus, and Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport. In Gurajat – the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Air. In Delhi – St. James’ Church.

“To mark the 55th anniversary of Earth Day on 22 April and the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement we are proud to stand with communities around the world in support of our planet,” says Kathleen Warden, Director of Conference Sales, Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow, Scotland (host of COP26). “Since 1970, EARTHDAY.ORG has united over one billion people annually to protect the environment, and this year we are honoured to join other iconic buildings worldwide to illuminate the Hydro, serving a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to safeguard our environment and build a sustainable future.”

These illuminations serve as a powerful visual reminder to care for our planet’s health, while also offering a way to educate and inspire everyone. They are a symbolic reminder that the health of our planet is a shared responsibility, and that awareness must be matched with intention and action.

“Education is fundamental to each urban policy. Only last year at the Rydzowa Ecological Education Center we provided training for 34 000 people, mostly children, and adults as well,” says Magdalena Młochowska, Director and Coordinator for Green Warsaw, Poland.

About EARTHDAY.ORG: Founded in 1970 by the organizers of the first Earth Day, EARTHDAY.ORG has grown into the world’s largest environmental movement, mobilizing over one billion people annually to protect the planet and its people. Our mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental community globally. This year Earth Day marks its 55th anniversary and has designated this year’s Earth Day theme as Our Power, Our Planet. Learn more at EARTHDAY.ORG.

