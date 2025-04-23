FOMO Pay Leverages BNY’s Capability to Power GBP & EUR Cross-Border Payments

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FOMO Pay Pte Ltd (“FOMO Pay”), a Singapore-based major payment institution, has expanded its cross-border payment network, tapping into the clearing capabilities of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (“BNY”), a global financial services company. In addition to USD , FOMO Pay’s clients can now access streamlined British Pound (GBP) and Euro (EUR) corridors via BNY’s direct clearing network.

By leveraging BNY’s direct access to major clearing systems, FOMO Pay’s corporate clients benefit from faster settlement times, greater transparency, and reduced intermediary costs when sending or collecting payments in USD, GBP and EUR. Coupled with FOMO Pay’s digital payment infrastructure, businesses gain access to near real-time, multi-currency cross-border settlement with enhanced reliability and efficiency.

This latest development builds on FOMO Pay’s established cross-border capabilities across key regional markets, including the Middle East and North America (MENA) , Southeast Asia (SEA) , Greater Bay Area (GBA). The addition of the EUR channel enhances FOMO Pay’s existing capabilities, offering clients more flexibility and improved performance when transacting in Euro.

With the expanded services powered by BNY, FOMO Pay reinforces its commitment to streamlining global payment corridors, empowering businesses to scale internationally with confidence, agility, and regulatory compliance.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a Major Payment Institution licensed in Singapore and Hong Kong. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia’s fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0