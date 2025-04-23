FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Honoured with Oracle Asia Pacific CHRO of the Year Award

Recognized for commitment to transformative HR practices and strategies

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific (FBAP) has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Oracle Customer Excellence Award for Asia Pacific CHRO of the Year, recognizing its exceptional leadership in driving human resources (HR) success.

The Oracle Customer Excellence Awards celebrate organizations and leaders worldwide who leverage Oracle technology to reinvent business practices and drive transformative change. Asia Pacific CHRO of the Year celebrates visionary leaders who have demonstrated outstanding performance in aligning HR strategies with company goals as well as fostering an innovative and fulfilling workplace for its employees. By winning this award, FBAP is automatically nominated for the global phase of the Oracle Customer Excellence Awards, with global winners announced in June 2025.

Established in 1991 as the regional headquarters in Singapore, FBAP provides higher management support and marketing initiatives to sales subsidiaries and partners# throughout the Asia Pacific region, including East Asia, Southeast Asia and Oceania. FBAP streamlined its HR environment from 256 interfaces across 53 disparate systems to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), improving efficiency and agility, and enhancing the employee experience. Winning the Asia Pacific CHRO of the Year award highlights FBAP’s excellence in recruitment, retention, productivity, engagement, and culture change, inspiring others with its HR vision.



From left: Mr. Maz Songerwala – SVP. Application Service Excellence Oracle, Ms. Rachna Sampayo – SVP of Human Resource for Oracle JAPAC, Ms. Gwen Wong – GM of Human Resource for FUJIFILM Business Innovation APAC, Mr. Garrett IIg – SVP and General Manager, Oracle JAPAC

“We are truly honoured to receive this regional recognition for CHRO of the Year. This award reflects the dedication of our HR team in driving business transformation,” said Gwen Wong, general manager, Human Resources, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific. “Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM has been instrumental in streamlining our processes, enhancing data-driven decision-making, and empowering us to create a more agile and innovative workplace. We remain committed to leveraging technology to maximize the potential of our people and organization.”

Naito Masatsugu, president of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific, added, “We are incredibly proud of this regional win, which underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. At FUJIFILM Business Innovation, our goal is to realize our group policy of ‘Giving Our World More Smiles,’ and this award exemplifies how we bring that purpose to life. By cultivating a workplace where creativity and collaboration thrive, we empower our employees to create meaningful value for our customers and communities. This recognition inspires us to continue driving positive change and delivering smiles through our work.”

“The Oracle Customer Excellence Awards celebrate the pinnacle of business innovation, highlighting how organizations and their leaders leverage Oracle technology to transform business practices,” said Sunil Wahi, vice president, Solution Engineering, Applications, Oracle, Asia Pacific. “FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific’s recognition as CHRO of the Year is testament to their commitment to innovation, people development, and organizational excellence. Their strategic approach to talent management and their emphasis on creating a dynamic, forward-thinking workplace reflects the true power of leveraging technology to empower people and drive business success.”

# Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, South Korea, mainland China.

About FUJIFILM Business Innovation

FUJIFILM Business Innovation is a global leader committed to continuously deliver innovations to customers’ businesses worldwide, for creating innovative and fulfilling workplaces by effectively adopting information and knowledge through digital transformation (DX). We have pioneered numerous technologies and accumulated expertise since our establishment in 1962, to build an environment that encourages the use of one’s creativity to maximize organizational strengths. Our portfolio includes conducting R&D, manufacturing and sales of world-class workflow solutions, IT services, and printing equipment such as digital multifunction printers (MFPs). We also offer business process outsourcing (BPO) services as well as marketing and implementation support of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems.

https://fujifilm.com/fbglobal

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.