GenScript Biotech and NSG Bio Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Biotechnology Innovation

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in biotechnology research services, and NSG Bio, Singapore’s premier biotech incubator, today announced a strategic partnership designed to accelerate innovation and growth within the biotechnology sector.



MoU signing ceremony between GenScript and NSG Bio

Through this partnership, GenScript will provide exclusive preferential rates along with technical guidance from experienced scientists across its extensive range of biotechnology services and products to NSG Bio residents. This initiative empowers startups and biotech firms within the NSG Bio community, facilitating easier access to state-of-the-art technologies and services, thereby enhancing innovation and speeding up the transition from research to commercialization.

Since its founding in 2019, NSG Bio has supported innovators in developing transformative solutions across health, biomedical, agrifood, and industrial biotechnology sectors. The incubator specializes in precision medicine, nucleic acid technologies, AI-driven drug discovery, synthetic biology, and other groundbreaking areas. With Singapore’s largest co-working biotech laboratory and office spaces and extensive networks of local and international partners, suppliers, and industry experts, NSG Bio has supported over 50 resident companies, fostering their growth and success.

“We are excited to partner with NSG Bio to bolster Singapore’s dynamic biotechnology ecosystem,” stated Dr. Janice Jin, President of GenScript Asia Pacific. “By extending preferential pricing and technical expertise to residents of NSG Bio, we aim to foster greater innovation among emerging biotechnology companies, allowing them to allocate more resources toward achieving scientific breakthroughs and market readiness.”

“NSG Bio is committed to fostering a thriving and world-class biotechnology ecosystem in Singapore. Our partnership with GenScript represents a significant step forward in enabling our resident companies to access cutting-edge scientific capabilities and industry expertise. By deepening collaboration between leading global service providers and local biotech innovators, we are helping to catalyze impactful scientific advancements and reinforce Singapore’s position as a global hub for biomedical innovation,” said Ms. Daphne Teo, Chairwoman of the Board & Founder of NSG Bio.

This partnership reflects a mutual commitment by both GenScript and NSG Bio to empowering biotechnology entrepreneurs and developing a vibrant and resilient biotechnology ecosystem.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, and its role as a trusted global leader, GenScript has a team of over 5,500 employees and has served more than 200,000 customers acrossover100 countries and regions.

Learn more here: https://www.genscript.com

About NSG Bio

Founded with a focus on supporting biotech innovation, NSG Bio offers state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, the expertise of world-class teams and global networks to assist life sciences companies. The conducive R&D environment contains fully equipped, certified BSL-2 laboratory and office infrastructure across 70,000 sq ft in the prime location of Biopolis and Science Park in Singapore. By providing access to high-quality infrastructure, its extensive partner network, community, and value-add benefits, NSG Bio ensures that companies, ranging from emerging biotech startups to multinational companies, can rapidly and efficiently execute on their cutting-edge research and development ecosystem in Singapore, leading to the innovation of revolutionary technologies and products that translate into breakthrough biotech ventures and impact for patients.

For more information, visit www.nsgbio.com

