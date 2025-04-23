Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst to Break Down Data Silos and Accelerate Risk Decisions

NEW YORK and SYDNEY and LISBON, Portugal, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Feedzai, the global leader in fraud and financial crime prevention, today announced that it has acquired Demyst, including its Zonic data workflow orchestration platform, intellectual property, and sophisticated data-integration capabilities. This strategic move is part of Feedzai’s vision to unify data orchestration and risk management into a single platform, providing financial institutions with the real-time data, analytics, and trusted artificial intelligence they need to make the best possible risk decisions.

“There is no shortage of data in our industry — the trick is how to access the right data as quickly as possible so that you can accelerate risk decisions with the fewest consumer friction points,” said Nuno Sebastiao, Feedzai CEO and co-founder. “Demyst is a first mover and leader in accessing necessary data — internal or external — at the critical moment for any part of the user journey. Paired with Feedzai’s market-leading AI, this ensures every data point is fully utilised to drive smarter and faster decisions. More broadly, this acquisition marks a pivotal moment in continuing Feedzai’s evolution from a data consumer to a data provider.”

Together, Feedzai and Demyst deliver:

A unified AI platform that seamlessly integrates data at speed via orchestration with robust fraud and financial crime prevention measures.

that seamlessly integrates data at speed via orchestration with robust fraud and financial crime prevention measures. Strengthened RiskOps lifecycle with enhanced account opening capabilities, ensuring a consistent end-to-end customer view from initial onboarding through ongoing transactions.

with enhanced account opening capabilities, ensuring a consistent end-to-end customer view from initial onboarding through ongoing transactions. Contextual intelligence to combine identity, credit, network, financial history, behavioral insights, and others for precise fraud prediction and prevention.

to combine identity, credit, network, financial history, behavioral insights, and others for precise fraud prediction and prevention. Better customer experiences with faster onboarding, fewer friction points, and reduced false positives boost customer satisfaction and retention.

with faster onboarding, fewer friction points, and reduced false positives boost customer satisfaction and retention. Improved risk insights by using the right data at the right time, including shared insights from a diverse global community of banks, payment providers, and networks on fraud and financial crime.

by using the right data at the right time, including shared insights from a diverse global community of banks, payment providers, and networks on fraud and financial crime. Operational efficiency for non-technical teams (product managers, business analysts) with automation to autonomously build and manage data workflows, significantly reducing IT dependency.

“External data is the next frontier of business impact for financial institutions, yet it is notoriously complex, involving a labyrinth of sources for KYC/AML, identity, fraud, credit checks, and compliance,” said Mark Hookey, CEO of Demyst, who will remain with Feedzai along with key members of the Demyst team. “We’re thrilled to join Feedzai to bring AI and data together at scale for our customers. Together we are building the most advanced solution for customer onboarding, fraud prevention, and risk management.”

“An automated and efficient bank account opening process is both the first time a bank gets to know the customer as well as the first line of defense against fraud and financial crime,” said Dr. Ashish Kakar, Research Financial Insights Director, IDC Asia/Pacific. “The process has to be seamless to ensure a lasting customer relationship, and at the same time, by building trust from the start, banks not only enhance customer experience, but also strengthen the integrity of the financial system. Feedzai’s addition of automated data orchestration to its RiskOps Platform is a powerful combination that will benefit all customers. This should also help the regulators’ cause of reducing mule accounts and scams.”

