Cision PR Newswire

Hong Kong ICT Awards 2025 opens for enrolment

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong ICT Awards (HKICTA) 2025 opens for enrolment on April 22. Entries of locally developed information and communications technology (ICT) products and solutions are invited to compete for the Grand Awards in the eight award categories and the top accolade of the competition – the Award of the Year. Enrolment is free of charge and the deadline is July 14, 2025.

The HKICTA 2025 is organised by the Digital Policy Office (DPO) with each award category to be led by a local industry association or professional body. The award categories and respective leading organisers are listed below:

Award categories

Leading Organisers

Digital Entertainment Award

Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

FinTech Award

Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia

ICT Startup Award

Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association

Smart Business Award

Hong Kong Computer Society

Smart Living Award

Hong Kong Information Technology Federation

Smart Mobility Award

GS1 Hong Kong

Smart People Award

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service

Student Innovation Award

Hong Kong Education City

 

A Grand Award will be granted in each category, and the Award of the Year will be selected by a Grand Judging Panel from the eight Grand Awardees.

In a bid to foster the innovative use of AI, the Best Use of AI award winner will be selected in each of the eight categories to magnify and honour outstanding achievements in harnessing the power of AI in respective areas.

Established in 2006, the HKICTA is an annual signature event of the local ICT industry which aims to recognise and promote outstanding ICT inventions and applications, thereby encouraging the pursuit of innovation and excellence among Hong Kong’s ICT professionals and enterprises to develop innovative applications meeting business and social needs, use innovation and technology (I&T) to bring benefits to the community, and foster Hong Kong’s I&T and smart city development. Through concerted efforts of the ICT sector, academia and the Government, the HKICTA has always been highly regarded by the information technology industry, and the winners may also be nominated to compete in other regional and international competitions on behalf of Hong Kong and be sponsored to participate in overseas I&T exhibitions. The award acts as an encouragement and recognition to the winners, and enables their access to both Mainland and overseas markets.

Details of the HKICTA are available on the thematic website (www.hkictawards.hk). Enquiries can be made to the DPO at 3974 5224 or by emailing hkictawards@digitalpolicy.gov.hk

