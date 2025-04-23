KLN Opens New Logistics Facility in the Netherlands To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand in the EMEA Region

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KLN Logistics Group Limited (‘KLN’, Stock Code 0636.HK) has opened a new 61,000 sq ft bonded logistics facility in the Netherlands (the ‘Hoofddorp facility’) by upgrading its Hoofddorp site to a new warehouse and processing facility, in order to boost its capabilities in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (‘EMEA’) region and meet the rising demand for e-commerce capacity.

Riding on the growing e-commerce demand, the Hoofddorp facility has allocated 40 percent of its operations specifically for e-commerce shipments. With a dedicated warehouse and six loading docks, it enables KLN to provide customers with comprehensive solutions, including customs clearance, cross docking, bonded storage, pick and pack, e-fulfilment and distribution.

Martin Stoekenbroek, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East and Africa of KLN, said, “This new facility will enhance our operational capacity in the Netherlands and the EMEA region, particularly in response to the recent growth in e-commerce, with up to 40 percent of our capacity dedicated to this emerging market. Our team is eager to transition to this new facility, which is easily accessible and equipped with state-of-the-art technology to improve the efficiency and quality of operations.”

The Hoofddorp facility is located less than 30 kilometres from Amsterdam and under 60 kilometres from Rotterdam, strategically positioned between Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest airports, and Port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest seaport. It is also KLN’s newest addition in the Netherlands, complementing existing facilities in Rotterdam and Middelharnis.

About KLN Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

KLN is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, KLN has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

KLN generated a revenue* of close to HK$60 billion in 2024. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.