NEC Asia Pacific Achieves ISO 14001 Certification in Singapore, Reinforcing Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), the ASEAN regional headquarters of global technology firm NEC Corporation, has successfully achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and operational excellence.



Takayuki Inaba (right), CEO and MD of NEC Asia Pacific, with Mak Heng Chwin (Mak), Regional Manager APAC IME of DNV Business Assurance

ISO 14001 is the internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS). It provides a framework for organizations to design and implement an EMS and continually improve their environmental performance[i]. By attaining this certification, NEC APAC proves its dedication in implementing effective environmental policies, reducing environmental impact, and complying with regulatory requirements.

“This certification reflects the collective efforts of our employees in embedding sustainability into our work culture and daily operations,” said Mr. Takayuki Inaba, CEO and Managing Director of NEC APAC. “We underwent a rigorous process that involved staff training, building awareness, and rethinking how we design customer solutions to be more energy efficient. Internally, we promoted a culture of circularity—emphasizing recycling, resource optimization, and waste reduction.”

He added, “This is not the destination, but an ongoing journey. As we celebrate 125 years of innovation and progress, we continue to review and enhance our practices to further minimise our environmental footprint. Beyond the workplace, we aim to cultivate environmental consciousness as a way of life and encourage our employees to carry sustainable thinking wherever they go.”

NEC’s pursuit of being a trusted partner in sustainability extends beyond certification. The company is strongly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which encompass global priorities such as climate action, responsible consumption, and inclusive economic growth. NEC actively supports all 17 SDGs through its technologies, partnerships, and corporate initiatives that address social and environmental challenges worldwide.

With the ISO 14001 certification, NEC APAC reaffirms its role as a responsible corporate citizen, committed to creating a more sustainable future through innovation, compliance, and environmental stewardship.

