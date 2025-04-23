Network, Collaborate, Explore Innovations at Building Construction Technology Expo 2025, Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Building Construction Technology Expo 2025 (BCT Expo 2025), Southeast Asia’s annual exhibition and conference for the building, construction and mining sector, shall return again in Bangkok, Thailand from 3rd to 5th September 2025 at Hall 8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre.



Organized under the theme “The Construction & Mining Meeting Place”, BCT Expo 2025 will showcase the latest in construction technology, machinery, equipment, and materials, while providing the ideal platform for industry professionals to network, collaborate, and explore innovations in the AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) and mining sectors.

Last year, BCT Expo 2024 recorded the participation of over 150 exhibiting companies and brands from 16 countries, with over 3,879 industry visitors from 35 countries. A key highlight of BCT Expo 2024 was its highly successful “Business–Matching Program“, that saw over 520 pre-arranged business meetings between pre-qualified hosted buyers and exhibitors. This program allowed exhibitors to pre-schedule one-to-one meetings with their targeted buyers.

Mr. Kannapak Taweeyos, Business Development Manager, Channakorn Engineering Co., Ltd., said “This year marks our 3rd year of participation in BCT Expo. The numbers and quality of attendees clearly make it a worthwhile marketing investment for us to continue to exhibit in BCT Expo.”

This year’s BCT Expo 2025 continues to bring together leading exhibitors and trade attendees from around the world, focusing on 10 key industry clusters, namely 1. Construction Vehicles, 2. Mining, Lifting, Earthmoving & Demolition, 3. Roads & Infrastructure, Component & Service Suppliers, 4. Concrete Products, 5. Building Materials, 6. Construction Services, 7. Digital & Smart Construction, 8. Smart Facility Management, and 9. Sustainable Construction & 10. Green Building Materials.

Trade attendees will have opportunities to discover cutting-edge solutions and innovations while engaging with experts on latest trends, best practices, challenges and issues. In addition, there will also be trade certification courses conducted by key trade associations for industry professionals.

The ASEAN construction industry is undergoing a digital transformative phase, driven by emerging technologies and innovations aimed at improving efficiency, sustainability and cost effectiveness. The region’s construction market size revenue is projected to reach US$538.5 billion in 2024, and expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028, driven by a demand shift towards Smart and Sustainable infrastructure developments, with technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), AI and Robotics playing key roles in shaping the future of the industry.

In supporting these trends, BCT Expo 2025 is introducing its “Sustainable Construction Showcase Zone“ aims at showcasing and discussing the latest cutting-edge green technologies and trends, ranging from Eco–Friendly Building Materials, Energy–Efficient Construction Technology, Smart IoT and AI Driven Applications to Green Mining Solutions.

Ms. Pailin Thiansuwan, Advisor to Thailand‘s Ministry of Industry, said “BCT Expo’s sustainability and green transition agenda is aligned with our government priorities, aims to foster collaboration between public and private sectors to raise our national construction standards to be in line with Thailand‘s industry 4.0 agenda. We expect BCT Expo 2025 to introduce new innovations to support our SMEs in the construction sector so as to enhance their competitiveness, while stimulating investments in environmentally friendly construction technologies.”

The construction industry faces a variety of challenges that can impact project delivery, cost, quality and safety. These challenges include labor shortages, cost escalation, supply chain disruptions, safety concerns, quality control, regulatory compliance, sustainability and environmental impacts, technology integration and automation, increasing project complexity, just to name a few.

Hence, BCT Expo 2025 aims to bring together the entire Southeast Asian construction industry to network, learn, share and address these issues. Over 40 insightful conference sessions, workshops, and certification courses are scheduled to be conducted by over 30 local and international industry experts and gurus over 3 days.

Attendees will get to stay ahead of the curve in an industry that is increasingly driven by digitalization, automation, and sustainability with topics such as AI and Robotics in Construction, The Future of Construction Equipment, Building Information Modelling, SMART Facility Management, Green Mining, ESG for Building, Construction and Mining, Green Construction Transitions, Construction Laws and Regulations Updates, just to name a few.

The use of AI & Robotics in construction is expected to become mainstream by 2027 to include autonomous equipment for excavation and bricklaying. In addition, the adoption of drones for surveying, monitoring and safety inspection is gaining ground, especially in areas where safety and efficiency are paramount concerns.

Addressing the above issues, BCT Expo 2025 is conducting hands–on and skill upgrading certification courses in AI & Robotics Automation in Construction, Drone Operation for Surveying and Safety Inspection, and not forgetting the highly popular Construction Safety Certification Training Course.

Ms. Peerayaphan Pongsanam, Assistant Director of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd, the organizer said, “Building on the success of our previous editions, we are motivated to create yet another exciting platform for industry players to come together to do business, share ideas, and forge new partnerships, while advancing sustainable practices and digital transformations within the industry.”

In addition to the highly successful “Business–Matching Program“ for international and regional companies seeking business connections to expand their market presence in Southeast Asia, BCT Expo 2025 will continue to host the “Construction Networking River Cruise“ providing a special evening for networking and building connections between local and international players.

A senior overseas attendee from Cambodia’s SIKA Cambodia Co., Ltd., said, “BCT Expo truly stands out as a leading international trade exhibition for the building and construction industry. Through the business matching program and river cruise, we had the opportunity to expand our networks with key decision-makers, suppliers and vendors. We would like to invite everyone to join BCT Expo 2025.”

BCT Expo 2025 is a proven industry platform and game-changing international trade exhibition showcasing technology and solutions across 10 key construction industry clusters. Its Business–Matching Program is the gateway to partnerships, networking and business deals, while its conferences and workshops provide unparalleled knowledge and understanding of trends, issues and ideas. In addition, its trade certification courses provide industry professionals with up–to–date skills to stay relevant.

Mark your calendar for BCT EXPO 2025 and be part of the largest regional event that drives the future of the building, construction and mining industry in Southeast Asia, taking place from 3rd to 5th September 2025 at IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Centre, Bangkok, Thailand.

About The Organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organizer in Thailand. We organize and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organizers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.