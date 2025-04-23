Nota AI Signs Generative AI Solution Contract with Dubai RTA, Accelerating Middle East Expansion

First Korean company to commercialize on-device generative AI solutions in the Middle East

Accelerating global expansion with proprietary AI optimization technology, fueling IPO momentum

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nota AI, a leading AI optimization technology company, has signed a contract with Dubai‘s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in the UAE to provide a generative AI-based Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solution. The official signing took place at the ‘AI Assembly’ event held in Dubai on April 22.



Myungsu Chae (left), CEO of Nota Inc., and Mohammed Al Mudharreb (right), CEO of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), at the signing ceremony during Dubai AI Week 2025.

Nota AI’s ITS solution is a core product of Nota Vision Agent (NVA), a cutting-edge traffic management solution powered by Vision-Language Models (VLM). It runs directly on NVIDIA data center and edge GPUs and leverages the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for Video Search and Summarization (VSS) to process and summarize huge volumes of video data from traffic cameras. Leveraging real-time analysis capabilities, Nota AI’s platform effectively identifies hazards within complex road environments and the visual AI agents immediately alerts operations teams, which can greatly accelerate on-site response times. Additionally, the automated generation of analytical reports markedly improves administrative efficiency—factors highlighted by Nota AI as decisive in securing this recent contract.

Nota AI will present the project’s results at GITEX 2025, the largest technology exhibition in the Middle East, aiming to actively pursue further smart city initiatives throughout the region.

Following its successful Series C funding round last year, Nota AI has secured cumulative investments totaling $42.6 million USD. With a robust 136% revenue growth in 2024 and anticipated growth of 67% in 2025, the company has built a solid financial foundation ahead of its upcoming IPO. Significantly, Nota AI became the first AI optimization company to achieve a double-A rating in the KOSDAQ technology-based IPO evaluation in December 2024.

“This agreement with Dubai RTA marks an important milestone that clearly demonstrates Nota AI’s global technological competitiveness,” stated Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota AI. “We look forward to successfully completing our IPO and spearheading AI-driven innovations across smart cities and diverse industries throughout the Middle East and beyond.”