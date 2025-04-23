project44 Expands Cross-Border Visibility for Over-the-Road Shipments Between China and Vietnam

In an industry first, project44 compliantly connects real-time data across borders—empowering multinational corporations to navigate shifting trade dynamics.

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — project44 today announced it successfully provided visibility for its first full-truckload shipment between China and Vietnam. This industry-first achievement unlocks significant new business opportunities and supply chain efficiencies for multinational corporations operating across the Asia-Pacific region—particularly as China and Vietnam rapidly expand bilateral trade in response to new tariffs.

Over-the-road (OTR) transportation is the dominant freight mode in Vietnam, now accounting for 77% of the country’s freight volume However, medium-to-low technology adoption among local carriers has historically limited visibility into cross-border movements. With bilateral trade between China and Vietnam reaching a record $205 billion USD in 2024 and manufacturing investments accelerating in Vietnam, enhanced transportation connectivity between these two nations is critical for organizations adapting to evolving tariff landscapes.

project44 is uniquely authorized as the only real-time visibility provider permitted to transfer logistics data cross-border from China. Working closely with the Lingang Special Area, project44 ensures its Movement by project44™ platform delivers secure, compliant, and seamless visibility into China-based supply chains. Building upon its China capabilities, project44 now integrates real-time GPS and electronic logging device (ELD) data from Vietnam with its existing China OTR visibility data. This unprecedented integration overcomes long-standing technology barriers, enabling cross-border visibility and empowering organizations to confidently seize emerging trade opportunities.

“As the multinational brands we partner with navigate fast-changing global trade dynamics, we’re committed to equipping them with supply chain resilience and agility,” said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. “project44’s extensive partner network and advanced technology uniquely position us to break down connectivity barriers and accelerate cross-border trade.”

“Cross-border visibility is critical for maintaining efficiency in today’s dynamic logistics landscape,” said Antonio Pacciolla, Ground & Rail Leader IMECA & APAC at CEVA Logistics. “As trade between key markets continues to grow, especially in our Asia Pacific region, CEVA Logistics relies on our partners’ solutions to seamlessly coordinate operations across borders. By integrating real-time data from multiple regions with the support of project44, CEVA is able to improve supply chain performance, ensure reliability and meet the increasing demands of global trade.”

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. project44’s Movement AI platform enables shippers, LSPs and carriers across the globe to reduce costs, optimize operations, deliver an exceptional customer experience and drive greater resiliency and sustainability. Having built the industry’s largest and most connected ecosystem, project44 provides visibility into over 1 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 of the world’s leading brands within manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Learn more at project44.com.

